Summer Walker Blasts Baby Daddy London On Da Track: 'Stop Threatening People'
There is rift between Summer and her ex London as the 25-year-old 'Girls Need Love' singer previously accused her music producer ex of being a deadbeat parent.

  • Aug 30, 2021

AceShowbiz - Summer Walker has a message for her baby daddy London On Da Track. The "Girls Need Love" singer took to her Instagram account to put London on blast, accusing him of threatening people as he kept calling her now that she has found a new man.

"London calling & dm'ng everyone around me cause he BLOCKED talking bout if you care about summer get that n***a away from her. so if anything happens to me it was him," Summer said. "Ghetto baby daddy from hell."

She went on saying, "I be minding my business & NEVER call him unless it's about the well being of my child. Smh crazy mf." Seemingly referring to her new boyfriend, the R&B star said, "& 'that n***a' has been raising your child since 2 months cause you ain't s**t & wouldn't help me. You need to stop threatening people & tell him thank you, f***kin weirdo."

In a separate post, the mom of one wrote, "I be trying so hard to mind my business, n***a so pressed." She also asked London to "come get this car," insinuating that the music producer hasn't paid the car. "I don't want nothing from you n this s**t ain't even paid for. I like my cars paid OFF."

There is rift between Summer and London as the 25-year-old singer previously accused her ex of being a deadbeat parent. "I am the full care taker of my child that man pulls up on the weekend w his mama & gifts for a day or 2 takes his pics but I do all the work when I'm not at work," she claimed, suggesting that London only came around for photo ops with his child. She went on calling out the rapper, "So once again suck a d**k."

Summer also insinuated that London has sabotaged and controlled her life, writing, "They will sabotage anything you do solo and envy you once you begin to stand on your own 2 feet. That's not real love, thats control." She summed them up as "big narcissist vibes."

