 
 

Fans Think Drake Uses Kim Kardashian Lookalike in His New Video Amid Kanye West Feud

Fans Think Drake Uses Kim Kardashian Lookalike in His New Video Amid Kanye West Feud
Instagram
Music

After the Canadian superstar released the music video for 'Way 2 Sexy' off 'Certified Lover Boy', fans notice the resemblance between one of the models in the clip and Kanye's estranged wife.

  • Sep 7, 2021

AceShowbiz - Drake appears to have fueled his beef with Kanye West. After trading shots online, the Canadian star may have thrown another blow at his nemesis by hiring a Kim Kardashian lookalike in his new music video.

On Friday, September 3, just hours after officially dropping his latest album "Certified Lover Boy", Drizzy unveiled the visuals for "Way 2 Sexy" off the album. One particular scene caught fans' attention, and not just for its ridiculously parodic setup.

In the black-and-white scene, a group of four women are lounging around while promoting a fragrance called "Wet by Drake". Fans were quick to notice that one of the models looked extremely like Kim.

  See also...

Upon watching the video, those eagle-eyed fans took to Twitter to express their surprise at what they saw. "Did @Drake just have a Kim Kardashian look alike saying 'wet by Drake' in his video?" one person asked. Another bewildered fan commented, "Am I tripping or is there a Kim look alike in the video ? 3:10?"

A third remarked, "[D]rake had a Kim lookalike in the video I swear for way 2 sexy." Another questioned, "Is this supposed to be 'KIM'?" A fifth person, meanwhile, pointed out, "Why does the model low key looks like Kim k? lmao."

The feud between Drake and Kanye was reignited ahead of the release of their respective albums which were only within one week away from each other. It started with Drizzy calling Ye "burned out" on Trippie Redd's new song "Betrayal".

Ye later hit back by posting an image of Drake's home address in Toronto before quickly deleting it. Most recently, the "In My Feelings" hitmaker leaked Kanye's unreleased song featuring Andre 3000 a.k.a. Andre Benjamin, in which the "Follow God" spitter disses Drake.

You can share this post!

Janet Jackson Shows the 'Truth' in First Teaser Trailer of Her Documentary
Related Posts
Drake's Producer Explains R. Kelly's Credit on 'Certified Lover Boy' Amid Criticisms

Drake's Producer Explains R. Kelly's Credit on 'Certified Lover Boy' Amid Criticisms

Drake Puzzles Fans With 'Lesbian' Confession on 'Certified Lover Boy'

Drake Puzzles Fans With 'Lesbian' Confession on 'Certified Lover Boy'

Drake Flaunts Dad Bod in Hilarious 'Way 2 Sexy' Music Video Ft. Future and Young Thug

Drake Flaunts Dad Bod in Hilarious 'Way 2 Sexy' Music Video Ft. Future and Young Thug

Drake Sparks Controversy as He Credits and Samples R. Kelly on 'Certified Lover Boy'

Drake Sparks Controversy as He Credits and Samples R. Kelly on 'Certified Lover Boy'

Most Read
Artist of the Week: Halsey
Music

Artist of the Week: Halsey

Robert Plant Quits Led Zeppelin Because He Doesn't Want to Look 'Sadly Decrepit'

Robert Plant Quits Led Zeppelin Because He Doesn't Want to Look 'Sadly Decrepit'

Pic of Kim Kardashian Listening to Drake's 'Certified Lover Boy' Is Reportedly Fake

Pic of Kim Kardashian Listening to Drake's 'Certified Lover Boy' Is Reportedly Fake

Josh Turner Plans 2021 Holiday Tour in Support of His First Christmas Album

Josh Turner Plans 2021 Holiday Tour in Support of His First Christmas Album

Yola Scraps Upcoming Shows After Covid-19 Diagnosis

Yola Scraps Upcoming Shows After Covid-19 Diagnosis

Rock Legend UFO to Bid Farewell With a Series of Exclusive 2022 Concerts

Rock Legend UFO to Bid Farewell With a Series of Exclusive 2022 Concerts

JLS Star Recalls Having 'Goosebumps' When Recording Ed Sheeran-Written Song

JLS Star Recalls Having 'Goosebumps' When Recording Ed Sheeran-Written Song

Guns N' Roses Showing Up Late Only Made Their Concerts So Explosive, Matt Sorum Says

Guns N' Roses Showing Up Late Only Made Their Concerts So Explosive, Matt Sorum Says

Mana Announced as Special Honoree for 2021 Billboard Latin Music Awards

Mana Announced as Special Honoree for 2021 Billboard Latin Music Awards

Biffy Clyro Embrace 'Vulnerabilities' on New Album

Biffy Clyro Embrace 'Vulnerabilities' on New Album

Meek Mill Delights Made in America Audience With Surprise Set

Meek Mill Delights Made in America Audience With Surprise Set

Andre 3000 Says It's 'Unfortunate' After Drake Leaked His Unreleased Collab With Kanye West

Andre 3000 Says It's 'Unfortunate' After Drake Leaked His Unreleased Collab With Kanye West

Taylor Swift Congratulates Anita Baker on Reclaiming Her Masters as Pop Star Failed to Do So

Taylor Swift Congratulates Anita Baker on Reclaiming Her Masters as Pop Star Failed to Do So