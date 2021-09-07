 
 

Iggy Azalea Reveals Her Struggle to Balance Motherhood and Career After Touring With Baby

Iggy Azalea Reveals Her Struggle to Balance Motherhood and Career After Touring With Baby
Instagram
Celebrity

After touring with her 16-month-old son Onyx, the 'Fancy' hitmaker admits that she is desperate for a 'recharge' as she has to balance her dual responsibilities as a mom and an entertainer.

  • Sep 7, 2021

AceShowbiz - Iggy Azalea is desperate for a "recharge" after touring with her baby boy.

The rap star is currently on tour with her 16-month-old son, Onyx, and she admits she's struggling to balance her dual responsibilities.

The Australian star took to Twitter to open up about motherhood on the road, revealing the worst thing about it is the lack of sleep.

"4 shows in a row with a baby who wakes my a** up at 6.30am daily is a fully blown test on my body's ability to recharge," Iggy says. "Taking a much needed two day break now."

Iggy via Twitter

Iggy Azalea shares her struggle to balance her dual responsibilities.

  See also...

The "Fancy" hitmaker, who is touring with Pitbull, is no longer dating Playboi Carti - the father of her child - and recently announced she plans to take a break from music for "a few years" to focus on "other creative projects."

Iggy revealed that her most-recent album, "End of an Era", would be her last for a while, while recently launching her own make-up brand.

"End of an Era is so special to me because after I drop my album iam going to take a few years to focus on other creative projects and things I'm feeling passionate and inspired by, beyond music," she tweeted. "I'm excited for you guys to see different sides to me in the future."

"Shifting my energy and focus to what I'm most excited about is what is right for me and I hope you'll continue to support whatever creative projects I'm out here doing!"

Iggy via Twitter

Iggy Azalea shared what makes her excited about her projects.

Iggy first announced that she had welcomed her first child in June 2020. "I have a son," she wrote at the time. "I kept waiting for the right time to say something but it feels like the more time passes the more I realize I'm always going to feel anxious to share news that giant with the world."

You can share this post!

Summer Walker and Rumored Beau Give Fans a Look at Their Date Night

'Bridgerton' Star Nicola Coughlan Denies Filming Was Shut Down Due to COVID-19
Related Posts
Iggy Azalea Admits to Feeling 'Offended' for Being Overlooked by Modelling Agencies

Iggy Azalea Admits to Feeling 'Offended' for Being Overlooked by Modelling Agencies

Iggy Azalea Only Has Three Hours of Sleep Every Night as Working Mom

Iggy Azalea Only Has Three Hours of Sleep Every Night as Working Mom

Iggy Azalea Launches Make-Up Collection Weeks After Music Hiatus

Iggy Azalea Launches Make-Up Collection Weeks After Music Hiatus

Iggy Azalea Denies Tristan Thompson Hookup Rumors: 'I DO NOT KNOW THAT PERSON'

Iggy Azalea Denies Tristan Thompson Hookup Rumors: 'I DO NOT KNOW THAT PERSON'

Most Read
Comedian Fuquan Johnson Among 3 Dead While Kate Quigley Hospitalized in Apparent Overdose
Celebrity

Comedian Fuquan Johnson Among 3 Dead While Kate Quigley Hospitalized in Apparent Overdose

DMX's Girlfriend Reveals Son's Heartbreaking Wish Nearly 5 Months After Rapper's Death

DMX's Girlfriend Reveals Son's Heartbreaking Wish Nearly 5 Months After Rapper's Death

Kendall Jenner Looks in Shock as She and Devin Booker Get Caught Up in Fatal Car Crash

Kendall Jenner Looks in Shock as She and Devin Booker Get Caught Up in Fatal Car Crash

Erica Mena Declares She's Officially a 'Free Agent' as She Celebrates Divorce From Safaree Samuels

Erica Mena Declares She's Officially a 'Free Agent' as She Celebrates Divorce From Safaree Samuels

Iggy Azalea Admits to Feeling 'Offended' for Being Overlooked by Modelling Agencies

Iggy Azalea Admits to Feeling 'Offended' for Being Overlooked by Modelling Agencies

50 Cent Slammed for Insensitive Posts After Michael K. Williams' Death

50 Cent Slammed for Insensitive Posts After Michael K. Williams' Death

Michael K. Williams Dead of Possible Overdose, Drug Paraphernalia Found Nearby

Michael K. Williams Dead of Possible Overdose, Drug Paraphernalia Found Nearby

Rickie Lee Reynolds Died of COVID-19 Complications

Rickie Lee Reynolds Died of COVID-19 Complications

Ten Celebrities Who Used to Be Homeless Before Launching to Stardom

Ten Celebrities Who Used to Be Homeless Before Launching to Stardom

Mark Ronson Shares First Wedding Picture With New Wife Grace Gummer

Mark Ronson Shares First Wedding Picture With New Wife Grace Gummer

Drake Puzzles Fans With 'Lesbian' Confession on 'Certified Lover Boy'

Drake Puzzles Fans With 'Lesbian' Confession on 'Certified Lover Boy'

P. J. Washington Moving on With IG Model Alisah Chanel After Brittany Renner Messy Split

P. J. Washington Moving on With IG Model Alisah Chanel After Brittany Renner Messy Split

Minnie Driver Met Ex Matt Damon for First Time in Two Decades Last Year

Minnie Driver Met Ex Matt Damon for First Time in Two Decades Last Year