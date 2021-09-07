 
 

Former Soccer Player Jean-Pierre Adams Died After 39 Years Falling Into Coma

Former Soccer Player Jean-Pierre Adams Died After 39 Years Falling Into Coma
Celebrity

The former France soccer player fell into a coma after a near-fatal dose of anesthetic before a routine knee operation in March 1982, which caused brain damage.

  • Sep 7, 2021

AceShowbiz - Jean-Pierre Adams has passed away. According to a statement released by his former clubs, the former France soccer player died after spending 39 years in a coma following a medical error. He was 73 years old.

On Monday, September 6, the former athlete's clubs, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), Nimes Olympique and Nice, confirmed his passing in various statements. "Paris Saint-Germain has lost one of its glorious former players," PSG said in a statement shared on Twitter, as translated by ESPN. "PSG offers its condolences to his family and loved ones."

In the meantime, Nimes Olympique wrote, "This morning, we learned about the death of Jean-Pierre Adams. He played for Nimes on 84 occasions and alongside Marius Tresor, he formed the 'Black guard' in the French national team." The statement continued, "The club offers its most sincere condolences to his loved ones and family."

  See also...

His other former club Nice also released a statement which read, "A Nice player between 1973 and 1977, Jean-Pierre Adams has passed away at the age of 73." The heartbreaking note went on to state, "The former defender for Le Gym had been in a coma since 17 March 1982. He died this morning at the University Hospital of Nîmes."

"OGC Nice shares the pain felt by Bernadette, Jean-Pierre's wife and his two sons Frederic and Laurent and offers deepest condolences and affection to all the family, friends and loved ones who watched over him for the last 39 years," the statement continued to read. Nice also said that the club "will pay homage to Jean-Pierre ahead of Le Gym's next home game" against Monaco, which will be held at the Allianz Riviera on Sunday 19 September.

Of Jean-Pierre's medical issue, CNN reported that he had an operation on a damaged tendon in his knee in March 1982. However, at the time his surgery was scheduled, the hospital staff was on strike and he was being cared for by an anesthesiologist with seven other patients and a trainee.

Among "numerous errors," according to the publication, Jean-Pierre was intubated incorrectly during the procedure, as one tube blocked the path to his lungs, which led him to suffer cardiac arrest and brain damage. Since then, Jean-Pierre had been cared for by Bernadette at his home in France for decades after going into a coma. In 2007, his wife said, "Jean-Pierre feels, smells, hears, jumps when a dog barks. But he cannot see."

You can share this post!

Rihanna and Nicki Minaj Cozy Up to Respective Partners A$AP Rocky and Kenneth Petty on Double Date

'BiP' Recap: One Couple Reunites, Admits to Dating Before the Show
Most Read
Tori Spelling Debuts Shocking New Look That Looks Like Khloe Kardashian
Celebrity

Tori Spelling Debuts Shocking New Look That Looks Like Khloe Kardashian

Comedian Fuquan Johnson Among 3 Dead While Kate Quigley Hospitalized in Apparent Overdose

Comedian Fuquan Johnson Among 3 Dead While Kate Quigley Hospitalized in Apparent Overdose

DMX's Girlfriend Reveals Son's Heartbreaking Wish Nearly 5 Months After Rapper's Death

DMX's Girlfriend Reveals Son's Heartbreaking Wish Nearly 5 Months After Rapper's Death

Rose McGowan Dubs Alyssa Milano and Other Stars 'Moron' for Speaking Out Against Texas Abortion Law

Rose McGowan Dubs Alyssa Milano and Other Stars 'Moron' for Speaking Out Against Texas Abortion Law

Kendall Jenner Looks in Shock as She and Devin Booker Get Caught Up in Fatal Car Crash

Kendall Jenner Looks in Shock as She and Devin Booker Get Caught Up in Fatal Car Crash

Erica Mena Declares She's Officially a 'Free Agent' as She Celebrates Divorce From Safaree Samuels

Erica Mena Declares She's Officially a 'Free Agent' as She Celebrates Divorce From Safaree Samuels

Lil Nas X Sarcastically Apologizes to Boosie Badazz for His Pregnancy Pics

Lil Nas X Sarcastically Apologizes to Boosie Badazz for His Pregnancy Pics

Iggy Azalea Admits to Feeling 'Offended' for Being Overlooked by Modelling Agencies

Iggy Azalea Admits to Feeling 'Offended' for Being Overlooked by Modelling Agencies

Tom Brady Offers Tribute to David Patten Who Died in Motorcycle Crash

Tom Brady Offers Tribute to David Patten Who Died in Motorcycle Crash

Jason Isbel Joins Forces With Anthony Fauci to Encourage COVID Vaccinations

Jason Isbel Joins Forces With Anthony Fauci to Encourage COVID Vaccinations

Ten Celebrities Who Used to Be Homeless Before Launching to Stardom

Ten Celebrities Who Used to Be Homeless Before Launching to Stardom

Mark Ronson Shares First Wedding Picture With New Wife Grace Gummer

Mark Ronson Shares First Wedding Picture With New Wife Grace Gummer

Rickie Lee Reynolds Died of COVID-19 Complications

Rickie Lee Reynolds Died of COVID-19 Complications