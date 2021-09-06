 
 

Comedian Fuquan Johnson Among 3 Dead While Kate Quigley Hospitalized in Apparent Overdose

Los Angeles funnyman Fuquan Johnson and two others pass away while another comic Kate Quigley lands in a hospital after they ingested cocaine laced with fentanyl.

AceShowbiz - Funnyman Fuquan Johnson and two others have died in Los Angeles of a reported fentanyl overdose while actress and comedienne Kate Quigley is recovering in hospital.

According to TMZ, the friends attended a party in Venice, California, on Friday night (03Sep21), next door to the home of Quigley, who dated Hootie and the Blowfish frontman Darius Rucker last year (20).

Police officials arrived after midnight and found Johnson, fellow comedian Enrico Colangeli (also known as Rico Angeli), and Natalie Williamson deceased at the scene.

Quigley was transported to hospital "in critical condition."

Comedian Brian Redban tweeted an update on Kate's health on Sunday, sharing a text from her that read, "I'm alive. I'm not great but I'm OK."

He captioned the text exchange with the sentiment, "Hug everyone you love..."

Sources have suggested the four partygoers ingested cocaine laced with fentanyl.

Fans and friends quickly sent condolences and prayers following the terrible incident.

Jamie Kennedy tweeted, "What happened in the LA comedy scene this weekend was an absolute tragedy. My heart goes out to the families of the deceased. Please send positive vibes to @KateQFunny for her to pull thru. We love u Kate."

Another comedian Nicky Paris wrote, "Praying for @KateQFunny. I was literally performing on a show with her the night before. Please continue to send her all of your best wishes and LOVE. My deepest condolences to those lost and their families."

