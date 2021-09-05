'Cinderella' Stars Team Up for Musical Performance on Street

Instagram Movie

Camila Cabello, James Corden, Billy Porter, and Idina Menzel stop Los Angeles traffic for a special performance to hype up the new modern-day adaptation of the classic Disney tale.

Sep 5, 2021

AceShowbiz - James Corden and his "Cinderella" co-stars, Camila Cabello, Billy Porter, and Idina Menzel, have caused a traffic snarl up in Los Angeles during a fun promo spot for the film.

The Brit, who stars in the movie and is also a producer, teamed up with his fellow actors for the latest edition of his U.S. late night talk show's "Crosswalk the Musical" segment on Thursday (02Sep21).

Corden, who was dressed up as Cinderella's fairy godmother, quipped he had given Billy the wrong address for the spot because he's "intimidated" by the "Pose" star's talent.

"Billy Porter is the only actor I've ever encountered who is almost as talented as I am," he quipped, but of course the Emmy winner soon appeared in shot, immediately joking he's "the only one that's going to be playing the fairy godmother" - as he does in the film.

The stars then launched into song, performing some of the film's mash ups, which include Janet Jackson's "Rhythm Nation", Jennifer Lopez's "Let's Get Loud", and Des'ree's "You Gotta Be".

The funny TV clip wrapped with Billy getting his own back on James, who plays a mouse in Cinderella, by turning him into one of the tiny critters.

"Bibbidi-bobbidi bye b**ch," Porter joked to camera.

The new version of the classic fairy tale premiered on Friday (03Sep21) on U.S. streaming site Amazon Prime.

The movie also stars Nicholas Galitzine, Pierce Brosnan, and Missy Elliott. It's directed by "Pitch Perfect helmer Kay Cannon.