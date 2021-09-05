Dizzee Rascal Denies Hitting Ex-Girlfriend Following Assault Charges

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Raskit' star denies any wrongdoing after he was charged with assault following an alleged physical altercation with former girlfriend Cassandra Jones.

Sep 5, 2021

AceShowbiz - Dizzee Rascal has denied headbutting his ex-girlfriend.

The 36-year-old rapper, real name Dylan Kwabena Mills, was charged with assault by beating on 2 August (21) following an incident with former girlfriend Cassandra Jones at a home in London in June.

However, appearing at Croydon magistrates court on Friday (03Sep21), the Bonkers star "denies pushing his head into the complainant's head and denies pushing her to the floor," his defence lawyer, Iskander Fernandez, said. Police previously said that Jones, who hadn't been identified until Friday, reported minor injuries following the alleged assault.

Rascal has been released on conditional bail and will return to court for a trial beginning on 18 February (22). His manager, who "received a phone call when the altercation took place" and his ex-girlfriend's mother Dawn Kirk are both set to give evidence at the trial.

Dizzee Rascal released his latest studio album "E3 AF" last year. It came three years after the previous one "Raskit".

The star previously said he wanted to continue making music and was not interested in dabbling in stockmarket.

"Just making music as always. That's the main thing I'm always trying to work on. I'm not the dude who is trying to find all this other stuff to get stuck into, to invest in. People throw that word around a lot now - invest, invest. Maybe I should be but I feel this is the time to throw yourself into what you actually know that you're good at."