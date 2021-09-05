Minnie Driver Met Ex Matt Damon for First Time in Two Decades Last Year

WENN Celebrity

AceShowbiz - Minnie Driver met with Matt Damon for the first time in two decades last year (20).

The 51-year-old actress dated Matt for a short time after the pair co-starred in "Good Will Hunting" in 1997, and has revealed she bumped into Matt and his wife Luciana while on a beach trip last summer, which was the first time she'd seen her ex-boyfriend in 20 years.

Minnie said she spoke to Matt about his family - including his three daughters, 15-year-old Isabella, 13-year-old Gia, and 10-year-old Stella - and said it was "nice" to chat about "middle-aged" things.

She told the "Keep It!" podcast, "I did see Matt Damon on the beach and I had not had a conversation with him, seriously, since we made the film. That was last summer and it was actually very nice to see him, and his kids, and his wife and it all felt quite middle-aged actually, which was reassuring."

"I feel like so much of the folly of youth went on with our initial relationship, like it was amazing and tabloid-y. So that was nice to just have sort of a middle-aged conversation about the weather and stuff."

Minnie Driver is currently in a relationship with filmmaker Addison O'Dea. The couple are reportedly engaged. It will be her first walk down the aisle. She was previously briefly engaged to actor Josh Brolin. Meanwhile, she has a son from her past relationship with producer Timothy J. Lea.