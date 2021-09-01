 
 

Camila Cabello Sorry for Keeping Fans Waiting as She Fainted at 'Cinderella' Premiere

The former Fifth Harmony member apologizes to fans attending the screening of her new movie and reveals to them that she was late because she just passed out.

  • Sep 1, 2021

AceShowbiz - Camila Cabello was so overcome with emotion at the Los Angeles premiere of her new "Cinderella" movie she passed out.

The "Havana" singer kept fans waiting at the big event on Monday (30Aug21) and then told them she had to take a moment after fainting en route to the red carpet.

"I'm sorry, I just passed out, but I'm back!" she told the crowd at the screening. "I literally just passed out."

Camila then read from a prepared statement, explaining, "I wrote this down so I wouldn't forget. All I can say is this was such an incredible experience. I believed in this movie so much, that all I wanted was to enjoy it, and not f**k it up. And I'm happy I didn't f**k it up. And I'm grateful for everybody who believed in me enough to give me the opportunity."

The fairytale film debuts on Amazon Prime video on Friday (03Sep21).

The movie also stars Idina Menzel, Nicholas Galitzine, Minnie Driver, Pierce Brosnan, Billy Porter, James Corden, and Missy Elliott among others.

Camila was proud of playing the timeless character because, as she said, "I think in a time where women's self-expression is so limited, [Ella] really finds a way to express herself and be her most authentic self, which is so important to her. I love how true to herself and original she is."

The songstress was especially fond of the new modern-day adaptation, "In this story, she is realizing what she really wants from her life, and it's not a prince. She wants a career and she is being told that's impossible. I love that she dares to be different."

