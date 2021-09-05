 
 

'Top Gun: Maverick' Copy Stolen From Tom Cruise in Car Theft

A rare copy of the upcoming second 'Top Gun' movie that belonged to the lead actor has reportedly been stolen when the car he drove went missing in U.K.

AceShowbiz - Tom Cruise reportedly had a copy of the new "Top Gun" movie stolen from his BMW.

The Hollywood star has been in the U.K. over recent months filming the new "Mission: Impossible" film and he apparently had a rare copy of "Top Gun: Maverick" in the vehicle when it was dramatically swiped last month (Aug21).

"That film's been blighted by challenges but everyone involved is excited by how it's come together. Finally the end's in sight," a source told Britain's The Sun newspaper. "So, after all the hard work, the thought of it being leaked after COVID delays forced the release back to next year is devastating."

The BMW and the copy of the film were both eventually recovered by the police. But, at this stage, it's not yet known whether the movie was copied by the crooks.

"The only copies outside the studio vaults have now been assigned their own security when they are transported," the insider added. "There's too much riding on this not to do so."

Tom, 59, was previously said to have been "hopping mad" after car thieves sped away in his bodyguard's BMW.

A police spokeswoman said at the time, "We received a report of a BMW X7 stolen from Church Street, Birmingham in the early hours of Tuesday morning. The car was recovered a short time later in Smethwick."

"CCTV enquiries have been made in the area that the car was recovered from. Inquiries are ongoing."

