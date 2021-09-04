Kodak Black's Lawyer Slams Housing Authority After They Sent Cease and Desist Letter for AC Giveaway

WENN/JLN Photography Celebrity

The Pompano Beach Authority accuses the 'Wake Up in the Sky' spitter of making a disturbance in the property because he allegedly filmed a music video during the giveaway.

AceShowbiz - Kodak Black's lawyer did not waste time to fire back at the Pompano Beach Authority. After the housing authority sent a cease and desist letter to the "ZEZE" rapper for donating air conditioning units, Bradford Cohen was quick to put them on blast.



Brandon thinks it's sad that the housing project wishes "to stop the assistance to the elderly and underprivileged during a heat wave and 2 year pandemic." Though admitting that Kodak played some music during the giveaway, Brandon claimed his client played it at low volumes and the hip-hop star didn't shoot any sort of music visual.

According to TMZ, the Housing Authority sent the cease and desist letter in August. They accused Kodak of entering the property twice and filming a music video, causing "disturbances." In the letter, they said, "Your actions have adversely impacted the Property's residents' right to peacefully enjoy the property."

The "Wake Up in the Sky" spitter conducted the charitable act on July 3. He personally delivered and installed 100 air conditioning units to the residents. Despite forking out around $12,500, he said he loves to give back because he knows what it's like to grow up poor.

"People relying on just enough cash to survive in the projects. We love to give back in any shape or form. I remember growing up in these same projects and stuff," Kodak, whose real name is Bill Kahan Kapri, said in a video filmed before the giveaway.

"It's hot right now. The heat will bring a little frustration. Sometimes that cause people to act out. I remember when I had to take (steal) from people," the 24-year-old continued. "So, now that I'm blessed enough to give back, that's what I like to do. We out here passing out A/C units, helping install them and all that right now (sic)."