Angelina Jolie Wants Brad Pitt, Herself, and Their Kids to 'Heal and Be Peaceful' After Divorce

WENN Celebrity

The 'Maleficent' actress talks about her marriage woes and hopes for the future after she and former husband, the 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' actor, got divorce.

Sep 5, 2021

AceShowbiz - Angelina Jolie has claimed she feared for the safety of her "whole family" during her marriage to Brad Pitt.

The "Maleficent" star has previously alleged her ex-husband was verbally and physically abusive with their children - Maddox, 20, Pax, 17, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 15, and 13-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne - including an incident on a private plane involving eldest son Maddox. Pitt, who has always denied any abuse, was later cleared of abuse allegations by the LA County Department of Children and Family Services.

But in a new interview, Angelina has suggested she was scared for her children's wellbeing while married to the "Fight Club" star.

The 46-year-old actress was asked by Britain's The Guardian newspaper why she decided to write her upcoming book on children's rights, and she admitted she "can't speak about" it because of her own legal situation.

When asked to clarify, the publication reported Angelina "confirmed by nodding that she was alluding to her divorce and the allegations of domestic abuse she made against (Brad)."

The reporter then asked Angelina if she feared for the safety of her children, and the star replied, "Yes, for my family. My whole family."

Angelina also insisted the issues in her marriage were "much more complicated" than just the plane incident with Maddox.

She added, "It doesn't start with the violation. It's so much more complicated than that. It took a lot for me to be in a position where I felt I had to separate from the father of my children."

"I mean, in some ways it's been the last decade. There's a lot I can't say."

However, the "Those Who Wish Me Dead" star has said she's hopeful for the future, and wants herself, Brad, and their children to "heal and be peaceful."

"(I want) all of us, including their dad, to heal and be peaceful. We'll always be a family," she continued. "I'm realising that sometimes you can survive things, but not know how to feel and live in the same way. So it's more about being open. I'm really trying to be open as a human being again."