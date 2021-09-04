 
 

Cole Sprouse Calls Out 'Insane' Fans Reporting Photos of GF Ari Fournier as Inappropriate

Cole Sprouse Calls Out 'Insane' Fans Reporting Photos of GF Ari Fournier as Inappropriate
WENN/Instagram/Apega
Celebrity

The 'Riverdale' actor shares on Instagram Story a screenshot of Instagram notice regarding a sweet birthday post for his girlfriend which has been reported for 'violence and incitement.'

  • Sep 4, 2021

AceShowbiz - While Cole Sprouse are grateful for fans, he can't let it slide when his fans hurt someone he cares. On Thursday, September 2, the "Riverdale" actor took to his Instagram account to lash out at fans who reported his girlfriend Ari Fournier's pics as inappropriate.

The actor shared on Instagram Story a screenshot of Instagram notice regarding a sweet birthday post for his 23-year-old girlfriend. It could be seen in the picture that the post was actually reported for "violence and incitement."

"These kids are insane," so the actor wrote over the snap.

This was actually not the first time for the couple to get bothered by Cole's young fans. Back in July, the Jughead depicter posted a series of photos starring Ari while writing in the caption, "Time to piss off the 14yos again."

  See also...

Cole is also known for having a separate Instagram account to mock stalkers or fans who secretly take photos of me. In the account's bio, the former child actor explained that the account is "dedicated to the people out there who secretly take photos of me, and how I take photos of them first. May the fastest camera win."

Prior to dating Ari, Cole was in a romantic relationship with his "Riverdale" co-star and onscreen love interest Lili Reinhart. He was, however, attacked by fans in April 2020 over rumors that he cheated on Lili with Kaia Gerber.

"I tolerate a lot of rumors and slander from people online claiming to be my fans. Fans who feel entitled to my privacy precisely because I never indulge them," he wrote on Instagram at the time. "Attacking my friends, baseless accusations, leaking my address and sending death threats are all qualities of insanity and fanaticism."

He added, "When I first stepped into a public relationship, this was one of the foreseeable consequences and while I never intended to indulge any part of my private life to the ravenous hoard, it's clear my restraint in updating them has allowed them to push their own agenda onto my habits and lifestyle."

The two split four months later with Cole announcing, "Lili and I initially separated in January of this year, deciding to more permanently split in March. What an incredible experience I had, I'll always feel lucky and cherish that I had the chance to fall in love. I wish her nothing but the utmost love and happiness moving forward. All I'll say about it, anything else you hear doesn't matter."

You can share this post!

Kate Walsh to Return for 'Grey's Anatomy' Season 18

Ed Westwick Breaks Up With Girlfriend Tamara Francesconi Due to Rumored 'Infidelity'
Related Posts
Cole Sprouse Shares Pics of GF Ari Fournier to 'Piss Off' His Teenage Fans

Cole Sprouse Shares Pics of GF Ari Fournier to 'Piss Off' His Teenage Fans

Cole Sprouse Claims to Re-Watch 'The Suite Life of Zack and Cody' When Drunk

Cole Sprouse Claims to Re-Watch 'The Suite Life of Zack and Cody' When Drunk

Cole Sprouse Spotted Enjoying Brunch Date With Ari Fournier

Cole Sprouse Spotted Enjoying Brunch Date With Ari Fournier

Cole Sprouse Sparks Rumors He's Dating Model Reina Silva With PDA-Filled Outing

Cole Sprouse Sparks Rumors He's Dating Model Reina Silva With PDA-Filled Outing

Most Read
Keith Urban's Production Manager Dies After Getting Injured While Setting Up Stage for Country Star
Celebrity

Keith Urban's Production Manager Dies After Getting Injured While Setting Up Stage for Country Star

Dwayne Johnson Raves Over 'Way Cooler' Doppelganger

Dwayne Johnson Raves Over 'Way Cooler' Doppelganger

Adele Turns Heads in Miniskirt During Date Night With Rich Paul After Alleged 'Full-on-Fight'

Adele Turns Heads in Miniskirt During Date Night With Rich Paul After Alleged 'Full-on-Fight'

Ashley Judd Gets Rid of Crutches, Introduces Beau After Recovering From Rainforest Fall

Ashley Judd Gets Rid of Crutches, Introduces Beau After Recovering From Rainforest Fall

NeNe Leakes' Son Encourages Fans to 'Create Memories' With Loved Ones Amid Dad's Cancer Battle

NeNe Leakes' Son Encourages Fans to 'Create Memories' With Loved Ones Amid Dad's Cancer Battle

Cam Newton's Refusal to Get Vaccinated Reportedly Leads to Sudden Cut From the Patriots

Cam Newton's Refusal to Get Vaccinated Reportedly Leads to Sudden Cut From the Patriots

Falynn Pina Dubbed 'Sugar Momma' After Buying BF Jaylan Banks Brand New Car

Falynn Pina Dubbed 'Sugar Momma' After Buying BF Jaylan Banks Brand New Car

Cardi B Blasts Haters Justifying Mercedes Morr's Murder Because of Her Lifestyle

Cardi B Blasts Haters Justifying Mercedes Morr's Murder Because of Her Lifestyle

Country Star David Allan Coe Hospitalized After Testing Positive for Covid

Country Star David Allan Coe Hospitalized After Testing Positive for Covid

Salma Hayek Flaunts Her Curves in Bathing Suit to Mark 55th Birthday

Salma Hayek Flaunts Her Curves in Bathing Suit to Mark 55th Birthday

John Schneider Asks for Help After His Production Studio Got Hit by Hurricane Ida

John Schneider Asks for Help After His Production Studio Got Hit by Hurricane Ida

DJ Envy Doesn't Walk Back Calling Kanye West a 'Clown' Because the Rapper Is 'Really Disrespectful'

DJ Envy Doesn't Walk Back Calling Kanye West a 'Clown' Because the Rapper Is 'Really Disrespectful'

Rachael Kirkconnell Talks About Being Pressured to 'Stay Silent' on Racist Pictures

Rachael Kirkconnell Talks About Being Pressured to 'Stay Silent' on Racist Pictures