Kate Walsh to Return for 'Grey's Anatomy' Season 18

ABC TV

The actress, who plays Dr. Addison Montgomery on the ABC medical drama, reveals the exciting news in a special video posted on the ABC show's official Instagram account.

Sep 3, 2021

AceShowbiz - A familiar face is returning to season 18 of "Grey's Anatomy". It was revealed on Thursday, September 2 that Kate Walsh is set to be back as Dr. Addison Montgomery in the upcoming season.

The actress revealed the exciting news in a special video posted on the ABC show's official Instagram account. "Well, well, well, would you look who it is? That's right, my loves. Dr. Addison Montgomery is coming back to Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital," Walsh announced in the clip.

"I'm so excited to be coming home again, joining Shonda [Rhimes], Ellen [Pompeo] and the rest of the incredible cast. This season -- 18! -- just wait until you see what she has in store for you," she went on to tease.

In the comment section, Walsh doubled down on her excitement, writing, "I've been waiting a long time for this…." Meanwhile, Shonda Rhimes shared her joy in a comment that read, "besties I'm crying from all the joy!!!!!"

Jake Borelli also welcomed Kate. "Yessss KATE! Welcome back to Grey-Sloan! So excited to reunite," the actor, who plays Dr. Levi Schmitt on the show, wrote underneath the post.

Walsh didn't exactly detail when and in what context her character will appear. However, the actress did hint that it will mark her character's "grand return."

Walsh made debut as Addison in season 1 finale back in 2005. Her surprise arrival complicated her then-husband Derek Shepherd's romantic relationship with then-intern Meredith Grey. The actress stayed as a series regular for season 2 and season 3. She was then leading "Private Practice" which ran for six seasons on ABC.

In addition to Walsh's return, season 18 of "Grey's Anatomy", the new season will feature Kate Burton's return as Meredith's late mother, Ellis Grey. "Grey's Anatomy" returns on Thursday, September 30 on ABC.