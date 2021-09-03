Cher and Rosie O'Donnell Liken Texas Abortion Law to 'The Handmaid's Tale'

WENN/Joseph Marzullo Celebrity

Aside from the pop icon and the 59-year-old comedienne, Bradley Whitford, Michael Rapaport and Kerry Washington express outrage over the 'fetal heartbeat' bill.

AceShowbiz - Cher and Rosie O'Donnell have condemned Texas' new law that bans abortion after about six weeks of pregnancy. After the U.S. Supreme Court denied a request to issue emergency relief blocking the "fetal heartbeat" bill, the pop icon and the comedienne expressed their disapproval on social media and likened it to "The Handmaid's Tale".

Taking to Twitter, Cher shared pictures of a burqa and of a character from the dystopian TV series who had her lips pierced shut. "IF Texas IS Going 2 Take Women's Rights Away THEY SHOULD AT LEAST FURNISH STATE AUTHORIZED UNIFORMS. WONT [be] LONG,TILL Texas OFFERS 'HANDMAID'S TALE' JEWELRY ON LINE. [Be] 1st.ON UR BLOCK 2 GET NEW' SHUT MY MOUTH' LIP RINGS," she argued in her tweet, which she deleted after people criticized her for being culturally insensitive.

As for Rosie, she argued in a video shared on TikTok and Twitter, "Texas, what the f**k. Before this country turns into a real version of 'The Handmaid's Tale', let's all get together and stop what's going on in Texas." She then urged, "Keep abortions safe and legal."

Also speaking out against the bill was "The Handmaid's Tale" actor, Bradley Whitford. "Women don't inseminate themselves. If you want to take away their right to control their own bodies without insuring that the inseminator takes full legal responsibility for the child at the moment of inception, you're not 'pro-life'. You just hate women. You want to punish them," he elaborated on Twitter.

Meanwhile, Kerry Washington asked her fans to sign a petition defending abortion access. "We should all be able to make our own decisions about our health & future. We have to fight for everyone's reproductive freedom. Join me in standing with the women of Texas, sign the petition https://ppact.io/sb8 #BanOffOurBodies," she tweeted.

Michael Rapaport, on the other hand, took to social media to put Texas lawmakers on blast. He fumed in a video, "Aren't these red states, aren't you Texas people down there the ones who are [saying] 'my body, my choice' about the vaccine? You're not gonna make us take the vaccine but you want to to take away women's right to get an abortion?"

"Who's going to pay for all these unwanted children, guys, in Texas," the 51-year-old further raged. "One-night stands are about to get really expensive for some of you motherf**kers, beer-drinking, s**tkicking, bar-going motherf**kers in Texas."

The Texas law is pretty controversial because it allows private citizens to sue abortion providers and anyone involved in "aiding and abetting" abortions. According to the law, anyone who is successful in suing is entitled to $10,000.