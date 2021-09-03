 
 

Marilyn Manson Defended by Westside Gunn Amid Sexual Assault Accusations

After receiving negative responses for his photo with the 'This Is the New S**t' hitmaker, the 'George Bondo' rapper tells the social media critics to 'shut the f**k up.'

AceShowbiz - Marilyn Manson has found support in Westside Gunn. After "The Beautiful People" singer was accused of rape, sexual assault, human trafficking and unlawful imprisonment, the "George Bondo" rapper stood by him.

On Wednesday, September 1, the 39-year-old rapper posted a photo on his Instagram page, showing him posing with Manson during Kanye's "Donda" listening party in Chicago. His post, however, drew a bunch of negative responses in the comment section as many fans questioned his decision to pose and share a photo with an accused rapist. "Come on bro smh," one follower wrote, while another commented, "Noooooooo this isn't it flygod."

After receiving backlash from his followers, Gunn fired back and defended Manson despite the disturbing accusations. "Matter of fakt y'all show me where he was convicted I'll take it down!!!" he slammed the haters in the comments section. "Until then stfu… I been to prison before u can't say somebody a snitch without paperwork, yall can't convict anybody off allegations…"

In his note, Gunn went on to compare Manson to Mike Tyson, Kobe Bryant and Tupac Shakur, who also faced sexual assault allegations. "Y'all didn't stop watching Tyson fights and I love Tyson," he stated.

"Y'all didn't say that about Kobe legacy and I love Kobe, y'all don't say that about 2pac y'all say he the greatest so get tf outta here," Gunn added. "Y'all was just saying don't wear Gucci last year and now y'all lined down the block for them belts. in other words I FORGIVE U #HWH8 in stores now." A few moments later, however, the "Who Made the Sunshine" artist deleted his post.

Manson has been accused of rape, sexual assault, human trafficking and unlawful imprisonment by at least four different women, including model Ashley Morgan Smithline and his ex-girlfriends, "Westworld" star Evan Rachel Wood and "Game of Thrones" actress Esme Bianco.

However, Manson's representative has denied the allegations as saying, "There are so many falsehoods within her claims that we wouldn't know where to begin to answer them." The "This Is the New S**t" hitmaker's attorney, Howard E. King, also fought back against the legal action, declaring they will "vigorously contest these allegations in court and are confident that we will prevail."

Previously, the singer himself insisted all his relationships have been "entirely consensual" and accused his alleged victims of trying to "misrepresent the past."

