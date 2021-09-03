 
 

Candace Owens 'Banned' by COVID Test Site Due to Her 'Politics'

'I just received an e-mail from a Covid testing facility that they are REFUSING to administer a test to me because they don't like my politics,' the conservative pundit shares on Twitter.

  • Sep 3, 2021

AceShowbiz - Candace Owens appears to face the consequence for downplaying COVID-19 on her social media accounts. Earlier this week, the conservative pundit revealed that she was denied service by a Covid testing facility because she was spreading misinformation.

"Holy crap!! I just received an e-mail from a Covid testing facility that they are REFUSING to administer a test to me because they don't like my politics," Candace wrote on her Twitter page. "INSANE. I'm banned from making sure I don't accidentally spread Covid? Going live with the e-mail on Instagram in 10 mins!"

Candace Owens claimed she's banned from taking COVID-19

Candace Owens claimed she's banned from taking COVID-19.

Candace doubled down on it in an Instagram post. "HOLY CRAP!! I was banned from taking a Covid test because of my politics! So I am no longer allowed to comply with covid measures and responsibly test myself for Covid because…they don't like my politics in Aspen," she wrote in the caption.

"Thanks @rocky_mountain_labs for partnering with a psychotic leftist activist named Suzanna Lee to keep your community safe-- from those who believe in medical freedom. This pandemic is so real and so deadly, that Covid facilities are now googling the names of people who book Covid tests to ensure they vote for Biden," she concluded.

People seemingly didn't sympathize for her and even accused her of lying, prompting Candace to write in a follow-up tweet, "And yes--for the 'she must be lying' crowd, I will be plastering the e-mail on Twitter and Instagram thereafter for the world to see. The public Heath crisis is SO REAL, that they are now banning individuals from COMPLYING with rules to ensure they don't spread COVID."

Suzanna Lee, the owner of Aspen Lab, wrote that she was "going to refuse this booking and deny service" for Candace. She went on to note, "We cannot support anyone who has pro-actively worked to make this pandemic worse by spreading misinformation, politicizing and DISCOURAGING the wearing of masks and actively dissuading people from receiving life-saving vaccinations."

"My team and myself have worked overtime, to exhaustion, unpaid and underpaid this past year, spending our own capital to ensure that our community remains protected," she added. "It would be unfair to them and to the sacrifices we have all made this year to serve you."

In response to Candace's tweets, people slammed the Republican. "Sucks to be called out for your bulls**t by a company that has a right to deny service. Also, aren't you unafraid of COVID? Just ride it out...99% recovery rate. You got this, girl. I BELIEVE IN YOU," someone replied sarcastically.

"Yes, your misinformation has killed people. Your support for dt has allowed for this virus to still be around. You should be imprisoned for your crimes against the people. Traitor!" another user wrote.

Some people brought up Candace's tweet back in August in which she claimed she was "a scientific miracle" for not getting COVID despite being "unvaccinated." In the tweet, she wrote, "We've been told Covid lingers on surfaces, that it spreads unless you maintain social distancing, that masks work. If that's all true-- I am scientific miracle. That's the only explanation."

