Drake Finally Releases 'Certified Lover Boy' After Some Delays
The album, which is dedicated to the late Nadia Ntuli and Mercedes Morr, is about 'a combination of toxic masculinity and acceptance of truth which is inevitably heartbreaking.'

  Sep 3, 2021

AceShowbiz - Drake's much-anticipated new album is out. Having postponed its release due to several reasons, the "Hotline Bling" hitmaker finally dropped "Certified Lover Boy" on Friday, September 3.

Executive produced by himself, Noah "40" Shebib, Oliver El-Khatib and Noel Cadastre, the album as "a combination of toxic masculinity and acceptance of truth which is inevitably heartbreaking." It's also dedicated to the late Nadia Ntuli and Mercedes Morr.

Nadia was reportedly a model from the United Kingdom that died in a motor accident in Dubai earlier this year. Mercedess, meanwhile, was an Instagram influencer that died recently in an apparent murder-suicide.

"Certified Lover Boy" includes 21 tracks that feature collaborations with Lil Baby, Lil Durk, Giveon, Jay-Z, Travis Scott (II), Future, Young Thug, 21 Savage, Tems, Project Pat, Lil Wayne, Rick Ross and Kid Cudi. Nicki Minaj's background vocals are also featured on the album's "Papi's Home".

Ahead of the album release, Drake gave fans a look at a letter from his mom Sandi Graham. "It's finally come, the countdown has reached one, with each new album my heart skips a beat, being your mother has been my life's greatest treat," so read the sweet letter. "It's been a long hard road together, now there's one more day to go. I wanna celebrate you son, more than you'll ever know."

"Certified Lover Boy", which is the follow-up to Drake's 2018 double album "Scorpion", was initially scheduled to drop last summer. It was then delayed until January this year. However, Drake informed his fans that month that he would postpone it to a later date because he suffered from a knee injury.

"I was planning to release my album this month but between surgery and rehab my energy has been dedicated to recovery," he declared on Instagram Story. "I'm blessed to be back on my feet feeling great and focused on the album, but CLB won't be dropping in January. I'm looking forward to sharing it with you all in 2021. (sic)"

