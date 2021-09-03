 
 

Peppa Pig Mocks Kanye West After Getting Better Album Review

Peppa Pig Mocks Kanye West After Getting Better Album Review
Channel 5/WENN/Ivan Nikolov
Music

After 'Peppa's Adventures: The Album' gets a higher rating than Kanye's 'Donda', the official Twitter page of the British animated series brags that it 'didn't need to host listening parties' to get that score.

  • Sep 3, 2021

AceShowbiz - Drake may not be the only one that currently has an album war with Kanye West. Peppa Pig has trolled the Atlanta MC online after it got a better album review than the rapper's highly-publicized effort "Donda".

The British animated series recently released an album titled "Peppa's Adventures: The Album", which earned a 6.5 out of 10 score from Pitchfork. The same music website, meanwhile, gave "Donda" a 6.0 rating, slightly lower than the "Peppa Pig" album.

After learning of it, the official Twitter account of "Peppa Pig" couldn't help mocking Kanye for his over-the-top efforts to promote his album. "Peppa didn't need to host listening parties in the Mercedez-Benz stadium to get that .5," so it tweeted, adding a dropped microphone and a pig snout emoji, as well as side-by-side pictures of the two reviews.

Peppa Pig's Tweet

Pegga Pig mocked Kanye West over album reviews.

  See also...

The tweet has since been removed from "Peppa Pig" official Twitter page, but it didn't stop social media users from weighing on which album is better. "Well, they not wrong," one Instagram user agreed with Pitchfork. Another commented, "Peppa pig album goes hard."

Disagreeing fans, meanwhile, blasted the website, "Aint these the same ppl that kept hating on X and also rated Rodeo a 6?? Yeaa, their opinion does not matter at all." Someone else claimed, "Pitchfork rated a Christ based album low."

Kanye hosted two listening parties for "Donda" at the Mercedez-Benz stadium in Atlanta and another listening party at the Soldier Field in Chicago before releasing his album last Friday, August 27 following multiple delays.

He now may be too busy to respond to Peppa Pig's diss as he has been taking his beef with Drake to the streets in Toronto, Canada. The two artists have placed Billboards promoting their own albums all over the city ahead of the release of Drake's "Certified Lover Boy".

You can share this post!

Watch Nicki Minaj and Husband's Reactions to Hearing Son Speaking for the First Time

Candace Owens 'Banned' by COVID Test Site Due to Her 'Politics'
Related Posts
Kanye West Reportedly 'Regrets' His Behavior During Kim Kardashian Marriage Amid Cheating Rumors

Kanye West Reportedly 'Regrets' His Behavior During Kim Kardashian Marriage Amid Cheating Rumors

Kanye West Sets Himself on Fire in 'Come to Life' Music Video

Kanye West Sets Himself on Fire in 'Come to Life' Music Video

Kanye West Spotted Wearing Kim Kardashian's Initials Amid Rumors She's 'Considering' to Get Back

Kanye West Spotted Wearing Kim Kardashian's Initials Amid Rumors She's 'Considering' to Get Back

Fans Believe Kanye West Hints That Kim Kardashian Cheated on Him in 'Lord I Need You'

Fans Believe Kanye West Hints That Kim Kardashian Cheated on Him in 'Lord I Need You'

Most Read
Lil Nas X Accepts Kid Cudi's Collaboration Offer as Black Male Artists 'Don't Wanna Work With' Him
Music

Lil Nas X Accepts Kid Cudi's Collaboration Offer as Black Male Artists 'Don't Wanna Work With' Him

Drake's Fans Believe His 'Certified Lover Boy' Cover Art Inspired by Nick Cannon

Drake's Fans Believe His 'Certified Lover Boy' Cover Art Inspired by Nick Cannon

Kanye West Invited Trump to His Third 'Donda' Event in Hopes of Boosting Album Sales

Kanye West Invited Trump to His Third 'Donda' Event in Hopes of Boosting Album Sales

Bonnaroo Organizers 'Heartbroken' to Cancel 2021 Festival Due to Flood

Bonnaroo Organizers 'Heartbroken' to Cancel 2021 Festival Due to Flood

Fans Believe Kanye West Hints That Kim Kardashian Cheated on Him in 'Lord I Need You'

Fans Believe Kanye West Hints That Kim Kardashian Cheated on Him in 'Lord I Need You'

Kanye West Sets Himself on Fire in 'Come to Life' Music Video

Kanye West Sets Himself on Fire in 'Come to Life' Music Video

David Lee Murphy Cancels Shows After Testing Positive for COVID-19

David Lee Murphy Cancels Shows After Testing Positive for COVID-19

Kanye West Breaks Olivia Rodrigo's Spotify Record After 'Donda' Release

Kanye West Breaks Olivia Rodrigo's Spotify Record After 'Donda' Release

Lil Nas X Gets Naked on Cover Art of Debut Album 'Montero'

Lil Nas X Gets Naked on Cover Art of Debut Album 'Montero'

Diane Warren Disses Singers for Having Multiple Writers for a Single Song

Diane Warren Disses Singers for Having Multiple Writers for a Single Song

John Lennon's 'Imagine' Gets Planned Global Party for Its 50th Anniversary Celebration

John Lennon's 'Imagine' Gets Planned Global Party for Its 50th Anniversary Celebration

Lady GaGa to Perform Jazz Classics at Global Live-Streamed Concert

Lady GaGa to Perform Jazz Classics at Global Live-Streamed Concert

Cheryl Blasted for Hosting R'n'B Music Podcast

Cheryl Blasted for Hosting R'n'B Music Podcast