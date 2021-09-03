Peppa Pig Mocks Kanye West After Getting Better Album Review

Channel 5/WENN/Ivan Nikolov Music

After 'Peppa's Adventures: The Album' gets a higher rating than Kanye's 'Donda', the official Twitter page of the British animated series brags that it 'didn't need to host listening parties' to get that score.

AceShowbiz - Drake may not be the only one that currently has an album war with Kanye West. Peppa Pig has trolled the Atlanta MC online after it got a better album review than the rapper's highly-publicized effort "Donda".

The British animated series recently released an album titled "Peppa's Adventures: The Album", which earned a 6.5 out of 10 score from Pitchfork. The same music website, meanwhile, gave "Donda" a 6.0 rating, slightly lower than the "Peppa Pig" album.

After learning of it, the official Twitter account of "Peppa Pig" couldn't help mocking Kanye for his over-the-top efforts to promote his album. "Peppa didn't need to host listening parties in the Mercedez-Benz stadium to get that .5," so it tweeted, adding a dropped microphone and a pig snout emoji, as well as side-by-side pictures of the two reviews.

Pegga Pig mocked Kanye West over album reviews.

The tweet has since been removed from "Peppa Pig" official Twitter page, but it didn't stop social media users from weighing on which album is better. "Well, they not wrong," one Instagram user agreed with Pitchfork. Another commented, "Peppa pig album goes hard."

Disagreeing fans, meanwhile, blasted the website, "Aint these the same ppl that kept hating on X and also rated Rodeo a 6?? Yeaa, their opinion does not matter at all." Someone else claimed, "Pitchfork rated a Christ based album low."

Kanye hosted two listening parties for "Donda" at the Mercedez-Benz stadium in Atlanta and another listening party at the Soldier Field in Chicago before releasing his album last Friday, August 27 following multiple delays.

He now may be too busy to respond to Peppa Pig's diss as he has been taking his beef with Drake to the streets in Toronto, Canada. The two artists have placed Billboards promoting their own albums all over the city ahead of the release of Drake's "Certified Lover Boy".