 
 

Abby Lee Miller Enjoys Beach Trip in Wheelchair Amid Recovery From Back Surgery

Abby Lee Miller Enjoys Beach Trip in Wheelchair Amid Recovery From Back Surgery
Instagram
Celebrity

The former 'Dance Moms' star, who has been confined to a motorized wheelchair since 2018, is seen chatting with some beachgoers during her outing in Santa Monica, California.

  • Sep 3, 2021

AceShowbiz - Abby Lee Miller had fun soaking up the California sun. The former "Dance Moms" star, who has been in recovery from her back surgery, was photographed enjoying a beach trip in her wheelchair on Tuesday, August 31.

The 55-year-old appeared to be in relatively good spirits while talking to some beachgoers, including two women and one shirtless gymnast. At one point, the choreographer leaned back in her chair as the man did an incredible flip right over her.

Abby, who has been confined to a motorized wheelchair since 2018, looked comfortable in a black and neon green T-shirt from her Abby Lee Dance Company, black sweatpants and aqua Nike sneakers. She paired her look with a green headband that matched the logo on her top.

  See also...

The Santa Monica outing came nearly one year after Abby underwent her latest spinal surgery. Following the procedure, she opened up about how she wanted to regain her mobility. "I want to have more independence. I want to live my life. I want to be able to jump in the shower anytime I want, anytime I feel like it. That's a huge goal," she told Extra in November 2020.

"People see me sitting in the chair, and I'm in makeup and hair and, 'Oh, she's doing great.' They don't really see what goes on behind closed doors," the TV personality added. "It's rough. Very rough."

Abby also lamented her immobility in an interview with Entertainment Tonight earlier this year. "This is weird but there are days that I wish that I would've died," she admitted. "I know there's people out there fighting every day for their lives, yes, but it's been rough. It's not easy to live in a wheelchair. It's not easy, especially in California. It's very difficult to be handicapped... that's why I need to walk."

Abby had her first injury in April 2018 after doctors found a mass infection putting pressure on her spine. After the operation, she was diagnosed with Burkitt lymphoma, a rare form of cancer. Fortunately, the cancer went into remission.

You can share this post!

Dog the Bounty Hunter and Francie Frane Officially Married After Vowing to Honor Late Spouses in Vow

JoJo Siwa Appears to Reveal Her 'DWTS' Partner - Find Out the Pro-Dancers for Season 30
Related Posts
Abby Lee Miller Encourages JoJo Siwa to 'Keep Making Her Proud' In the Wake of Her Coming Out

Abby Lee Miller Encourages JoJo Siwa to 'Keep Making Her Proud' In the Wake of Her Coming Out

Abby Lee Miller Shares She Now Can Walk '150 Feet' Following Burkitt's Lymphoma Diagnosis

Abby Lee Miller Shares She Now Can Walk '150 Feet' Following Burkitt's Lymphoma Diagnosis

Abby Lee Miller Deeply Regrets Her Words After 'Dance Moms' Alums Expose Her Racist Behavior

Abby Lee Miller Deeply Regrets Her Words After 'Dance Moms' Alums Expose Her Racist Behavior

Abby Lee Miller Shoots Down Breach of Contract Speculation as She Bids Goodbye to 'Dance Moms'

Abby Lee Miller Shoots Down Breach of Contract Speculation as She Bids Goodbye to 'Dance Moms'

Most Read
Kris Jenner Plans to Marry BF Corey Gamble in $2 Million Lavish Wedding
Celebrity

Kris Jenner Plans to Marry BF Corey Gamble in $2 Million Lavish Wedding

Dwayne Johnson Raves Over 'Way Cooler' Doppelganger

Dwayne Johnson Raves Over 'Way Cooler' Doppelganger

Adele Turns Heads in Miniskirt During Date Night With Rich Paul After Alleged 'Full-on-Fight'

Adele Turns Heads in Miniskirt During Date Night With Rich Paul After Alleged 'Full-on-Fight'

NeNe Leakes' Son Encourages Fans to 'Create Memories' With Loved Ones Amid Dad's Cancer Battle

NeNe Leakes' Son Encourages Fans to 'Create Memories' With Loved Ones Amid Dad's Cancer Battle

J.R. Smith Receives Support From Fans After Lamenting Rough Week of College

J.R. Smith Receives Support From Fans After Lamenting Rough Week of College

Ashley Judd Gets Rid of Crutches, Introduces Beau After Recovering From Rainforest Fall

Ashley Judd Gets Rid of Crutches, Introduces Beau After Recovering From Rainforest Fall

Pink Slammed by Teen YouTube Star Piper Rockelle Over Concerns She's Being Exploited by Mom

Pink Slammed by Teen YouTube Star Piper Rockelle Over Concerns She's Being Exploited by Mom

Keith Urban's Production Manager Dies After Getting Injured While Setting Up Stage for Country Star

Keith Urban's Production Manager Dies After Getting Injured While Setting Up Stage for Country Star

Cam Newton's Refusal to Get Vaccinated Reportedly Leads to Sudden Cut From the Patriots

Cam Newton's Refusal to Get Vaccinated Reportedly Leads to Sudden Cut From the Patriots

Cardi B Blasts Haters Justifying Mercedes Morr's Murder Because of Her Lifestyle

Cardi B Blasts Haters Justifying Mercedes Morr's Murder Because of Her Lifestyle

Falynn Pina Dubbed 'Sugar Momma' After Buying BF Jaylan Banks Brand New Car

Falynn Pina Dubbed 'Sugar Momma' After Buying BF Jaylan Banks Brand New Car

John Schneider Asks for Help After His Production Studio Got Hit by Hurricane Ida

John Schneider Asks for Help After His Production Studio Got Hit by Hurricane Ida

DJ Envy Doesn't Walk Back Calling Kanye West a 'Clown' Because the Rapper Is 'Really Disrespectful'

DJ Envy Doesn't Walk Back Calling Kanye West a 'Clown' Because the Rapper Is 'Really Disrespectful'