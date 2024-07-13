Abby Lee Miller Recalls Seeing 'Star Quality' in JoJo Siwa on 'Dance Moms'

AceShowbiz - Abby Lee Miller recalled coaching JoJo Siwa on Lifetime's "Dance Moms". In a new interview, Miller also revealed her current relationship with the "Karma" singer and other "Dance Moms" alums.

On the July 10 episode of the Unplanned podcast, Miller recounted how she first met Siwa on Abby's "Ultimate Dance Competition" in 2013 before she joined "Dance Moms" in season 4. Miller praised Siwa's star quality and passion, noting that it was evident in her performances.

However, Miller also discussed the challenges she faced in training Siwa to dance in a group setting. As a perfectionist, Miller aimed for a cohesive group with dancers of similar height and technique, which posed a challenge given Siwa's unique style.

Miller also revealed that she was strict with Siwa during training, aiming to instill discipline and respect for authority. She explained that Siwa's lack of experience with school-based social norms, such as waiting her turn and raising her hand, required extra guidance.

Despite the challenges, Miller expressed that she has a "great relationship" with Siwa today. They communicate regularly, and Siwa attended the Dance Moms Reunion in May. However, Miller was not invited to participate in the reunion.

Meanwhile, "Dance Moms: A New Era", a reboot of the popular reality show, is set to premiere on Hulu on August 7. It will feature a new coach, Gloria "Glo" Hampton, and seven young dancers competing for gold nationally every week.