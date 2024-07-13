 
Abby Lee Miller Recalls Seeing 'Star Quality' in JoJo Siwa on 'Dance Moms'
Instagram
TV

In a new interview, Miller shares her experiences coaching Siwa during her time on the Lifetime show and addresses her current relationship with the YouTuber and other 'Dance Moms' alums.

  • Jul 13, 2024

AceShowbiz - Abby Lee Miller recalled coaching JoJo Siwa on Lifetime's "Dance Moms". In a new interview, Miller also revealed her current relationship with the "Karma" singer and other "Dance Moms" alums.

On the July 10 episode of the Unplanned podcast, Miller recounted how she first met Siwa on Abby's "Ultimate Dance Competition" in 2013 before she joined "Dance Moms" in season 4. Miller praised Siwa's star quality and passion, noting that it was evident in her performances.

However, Miller also discussed the challenges she faced in training Siwa to dance in a group setting. As a perfectionist, Miller aimed for a cohesive group with dancers of similar height and technique, which posed a challenge given Siwa's unique style.

  Editors' Pick

Miller also revealed that she was strict with Siwa during training, aiming to instill discipline and respect for authority. She explained that Siwa's lack of experience with school-based social norms, such as waiting her turn and raising her hand, required extra guidance.

Despite the challenges, Miller expressed that she has a "great relationship" with Siwa today. They communicate regularly, and Siwa attended the Dance Moms Reunion in May. However, Miller was not invited to participate in the reunion.

Meanwhile, "Dance Moms: A New Era", a reboot of the popular reality show, is set to premiere on Hulu on August 7. It will feature a new coach, Gloria "Glo" Hampton, and seven young dancers competing for gold nationally every week.

Follow AceShowbiz.com @ Google News

You can share this post!

You might also like
Related Posts
'Dance Moms' Star Abby Lee Miller Disses Taylor Swift, Fans React

'Dance Moms' Star Abby Lee Miller Disses Taylor Swift, Fans React

Abby Lee Miller Blames Her Prison Time for Being 'in a Wheelchair'

Abby Lee Miller Blames Her Prison Time for Being 'in a Wheelchair'

'Dance Moms' Star Abby Lee Miller Calls Britney Spears 'Cringe' Over Instagram Dance Videos

'Dance Moms' Star Abby Lee Miller Calls Britney Spears 'Cringe' Over Instagram Dance Videos

Abby Lee Miller Breaks Silence on Backlash for Confessing She Likes High School Athletes

Abby Lee Miller Breaks Silence on Backlash for Confessing She Likes High School Athletes

Latest News
Sydney Sweeney and Brandon Sklenar Spark Romance Rumors After Night at Stagecoach
  • Apr 30, 2025

Sydney Sweeney and Brandon Sklenar Spark Romance Rumors After Night at Stagecoach

Michael Bolton Struggles With His Speech, Mobility and Short-Term Memory Amid Cancer Battle
  • Apr 30, 2025

Michael Bolton Struggles With His Speech, Mobility and Short-Term Memory Amid Cancer Battle

Christina Haack Slams Her Boyfriend's Ex for Allegedly Spreading 'Lies' About Her
  • Apr 30, 2025

Christina Haack Slams Her Boyfriend's Ex for Allegedly Spreading 'Lies' About Her

Calvin Harris Expecting His First Child With Vick Hope
  • Apr 30, 2025

Calvin Harris Expecting His First Child With Vick Hope

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco Recall Their Awkward First Kiss
  • Apr 30, 2025

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco Recall Their Awkward First Kiss

Cardi B Cuddling Baby Daughter in Heartwarming Rare Photo
  • Apr 30, 2025

Cardi B Cuddling Baby Daughter in Heartwarming Rare Photo