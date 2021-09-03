JoJo Siwa Appears to Reveal Her 'DWTS' Partner - Find Out the Pro-Dancers for Season 30

WENN/Apega TV

It seems like the former 'Dance Moms' star accidentally lets it slip about with whom she'll be dancing on the ballroom in the new season of the long-running ABC show.

AceShowbiz - JoJo Siwa has to keep her "Dancing with the Stars" partner a secret until season 30 premieres later this month. However, it seems like the former "Dance Moms" star let it slip about with whom she'll be dancing on the ballroom in the new season.

During an interview with E!'s "Daily Pop", JoJo was asked if her girlfriend, Kylie Prew, was jealous of her dance partner. To the question, the YouTube star said that her girlfriend told her, "Tell Jenna, she needs to leave room for Jesus." From her answer, it was safe to assume that JoJo's pro-dancer partner was Jenna Johnson.

Jenna, indeed, is among the returning female pros for the upcoming season 30. In addition to Jenna, the new season will feature Britt Stewart, Cheryl Burke, Daniella Karagach and Emma Slater. They will be joined by Lindsay Arnold, Sharna Burgess and Witney Carson.

As for the returning male pros, they include Alan Bersten, Artem Chigvintsev, Brandon Armstrong and Gleb Savchenko. Pasha Pashkov, Sasha Farber and Valentin Chmerkovskiy are also set to make a return to the ballroom.

Of returning for the new season, Lindsay told Entertainment Tonight, "I am so excited to be back! It feels so good. I feel refreshed and even more ready than ever before to get back." She added, "There's no breaks with this show, and now that we're moms, it's going to be 24/7 [work]. I'm so excited for it but I'm also bracing myself for impact."

When asked about Pete Murgatroyd and Koe Motsepe's absence, she said, "It's always so hard because we truly are a family and we love each other so much. I talked to Peta quite a bit, sending all the love to her, and then I actually just texted Keo this morning just saying that I love him, I hope I get to see him soon and I hope he's doing well."

Full list of celebrity dancers for "DWTS" season 30 will be announced on September 8, while the new season is set to premiere on September 20 on ABC.