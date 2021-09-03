 
 

JoJo Siwa Appears to Reveal Her 'DWTS' Partner - Find Out the Pro-Dancers for Season 30

JoJo Siwa Appears to Reveal Her 'DWTS' Partner - Find Out the Pro-Dancers for Season 30
WENN/Apega
TV

It seems like the former 'Dance Moms' star accidentally lets it slip about with whom she'll be dancing on the ballroom in the new season of the long-running ABC show.

  • Sep 3, 2021

AceShowbiz - JoJo Siwa has to keep her "Dancing with the Stars" partner a secret until season 30 premieres later this month. However, it seems like the former "Dance Moms" star let it slip about with whom she'll be dancing on the ballroom in the new season.

During an interview with E!'s "Daily Pop", JoJo was asked if her girlfriend, Kylie Prew, was jealous of her dance partner. To the question, the YouTube star said that her girlfriend told her, "Tell Jenna, she needs to leave room for Jesus." From her answer, it was safe to assume that JoJo's pro-dancer partner was Jenna Johnson.

Jenna, indeed, is among the returning female pros for the upcoming season 30. In addition to Jenna, the new season will feature Britt Stewart, Cheryl Burke, Daniella Karagach and Emma Slater. They will be joined by Lindsay Arnold, Sharna Burgess and Witney Carson.

  See also...

As for the returning male pros, they include Alan Bersten, Artem Chigvintsev, Brandon Armstrong and Gleb Savchenko. Pasha Pashkov, Sasha Farber and Valentin Chmerkovskiy are also set to make a return to the ballroom.

Of returning for the new season, Lindsay told Entertainment Tonight, "I am so excited to be back! It feels so good. I feel refreshed and even more ready than ever before to get back." She added, "There's no breaks with this show, and now that we're moms, it's going to be 24/7 [work]. I'm so excited for it but I'm also bracing myself for impact."

When asked about Pete Murgatroyd and Koe Motsepe's absence, she said, "It's always so hard because we truly are a family and we love each other so much. I talked to Peta quite a bit, sending all the love to her, and then I actually just texted Keo this morning just saying that I love him, I hope I get to see him soon and I hope he's doing well."

Full list of celebrity dancers for "DWTS" season 30 will be announced on September 8, while the new season is set to premiere on September 20 on ABC.

You can share this post!

Abby Lee Miller Enjoys Beach Trip in Wheelchair Amid Recovery From Back Surgery

Fat Joe's 'Snitch' Title Is Removed by Cuban Link: 'It's Forgiven'

Related Posts
Lori Loughlin's Daughter Olivia Jade Sparks 'DWTS' Rumors as She's Spotted on Set of the Show

Lori Loughlin's Daughter Olivia Jade Sparks 'DWTS' Rumors as She's Spotted on Set of the Show

JoJo Siwa: 'DWTS' Judges Are One Hundred Million Per Cent Going to Judge Me Harder

JoJo Siwa: 'DWTS' Judges Are One Hundred Million Per Cent Going to Judge Me Harder

JoJo Fletcher Addresses Rumors About Her Joining 'Dancing With the Stars' Season 30

JoJo Fletcher Addresses Rumors About Her Joining 'Dancing With the Stars' Season 30

'RHOA' Star Kenya Moore Joins 'Dancing with the Stars' Season 30

'RHOA' Star Kenya Moore Joins 'Dancing with the Stars' Season 30

Most Read
'RHOA' Star Kenya Moore Joins 'Dancing with the Stars' Season 30
TV

'RHOA' Star Kenya Moore Joins 'Dancing with the Stars' Season 30

'America's Got Talent' Recap: Young Singer Kicks Off 1st Semi-Finals

'America's Got Talent' Recap: Young Singer Kicks Off 1st Semi-Finals

Mike Richards Fired as 'Jeopardy!' and 'Wheel of Fortune' Producer After Outrage Over Offensive Joke

Mike Richards Fired as 'Jeopardy!' and 'Wheel of Fortune' Producer After Outrage Over Offensive Joke

JoJo Fletcher Addresses Rumors About Her Joining 'Dancing With the Stars' Season 30

JoJo Fletcher Addresses Rumors About Her Joining 'Dancing With the Stars' Season 30

Lance Bass Hopes to Host 'The Bachelor' for LGBTQ Community

Lance Bass Hopes to Host 'The Bachelor' for LGBTQ Community

Emily VanCamp Allegedly Quits 'The Resident' After Giving Birth to First Child

Emily VanCamp Allegedly Quits 'The Resident' After Giving Birth to First Child

Will Smith Announces the New Will for Peacock's 'Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' Reboot

Will Smith Announces the New Will for Peacock's 'Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' Reboot

Elaine Welteroth Leaves 'The Talk' After One Season

Elaine Welteroth Leaves 'The Talk' After One Season

'Bridgerton' Delayed Again as Covid Tests Are 'Cross-Contaminated'

'Bridgerton' Delayed Again as Covid Tests Are 'Cross-Contaminated'

JoJo Siwa: 'DWTS' Judges Are One Hundred Million Per Cent Going to Judge Me Harder

JoJo Siwa: 'DWTS' Judges Are One Hundred Million Per Cent Going to Judge Me Harder

Kim Zolciak on Returning to 'RHOA' With Current Cast: 'Hard A** No'

Kim Zolciak on Returning to 'RHOA' With Current Cast: 'Hard A** No'

Piers Morgan Cheers as British Watchdog Dismiss Complaint Over Comments About Meghan Markle

Piers Morgan Cheers as British Watchdog Dismiss Complaint Over Comments About Meghan Markle

Lori Loughlin's Daughter Olivia Jade Sparks 'DWTS' Rumors as She's Spotted on Set of the Show

Lori Loughlin's Daughter Olivia Jade Sparks 'DWTS' Rumors as She's Spotted on Set of the Show