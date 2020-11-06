Abby Lee Miller Shares She Now Can Walk '150 Feet' Following Burkitt's Lymphoma Diagnosis

WENN/FayesVision Celebrity

The former 'Dance Moms' star has opened up about her current condition, as her doctor claims that the TV star is doing 'amazingly well' and back on her feet after undergoing a surgery recently.

AceShowbiz - Abby Lee Miller is on the mend. Having undergone another back surgery to help reduce pain and regain her mobility two years after being diagnosed with Burkitt's lymphoma, the former "Dance Moms" star revealed that she now can walk "150 feet."

Accompanied by her doctors Dr. Hooman Melamed and Dr. Christopher Boudakian, the 55-year-old opened up about her current condition to Extra TV. "She's really come a long way," Dr. Boudakian first stated. "It's really a testament to her strength and her will to get back on her feet… She is now able to stand from the chair and walk, what did you do, about 100, 150 feet?" In response, she shared, "150 feet today."

Miller's latest surgery was done by Dr. Melamed. When talking about the seven-hour operation, he explained, "Because she got all this chemo, her bone quality was not the best… I'm not going to lie; it was a very tough surgery to reconstruct, the nerve was extremely compressed, and you had to do a lot of lot of work, way more than you normally would."

Though she is still struggling to gain back her walking ability, Miller revealed that she is looking forward to working again. "I have a scripted show and two reality shows in the works right now. I probably wasn't supposed to say that, but I don't care. I want to get back to working with children again and I'm doing a project with older kids actually, no moms," she divulged.

"I want to have more independence. I want to live my life. I want to be able to jump in the shower anytime I want, anytime I feel like it. That's a huge goal," the TV personality continued. "People see me sitting in the chair, and I'm in makeup and hair and, 'Oh, she's doing great.' They don't really see what goes on behind closed doors. It's rough. Very rough."

Miller was revealed to have been diagnosed with the form of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma in April 2018. She underwent a live-saving spinal surgery after being taken to the emergency room for "excruciating neck pain". Dr. Melamed explained to PEOPLE at the time, "If we didn't do something, she was going to die. Her blood pressure was bottoming out. She was not doing well."

Although she is now cancer-free, Miller has become a wheelchair-bound. After going under the knife, the dance teacher will need three to six months of intensive therapy "until she can ditch the wheelchair," per stated by Dr. Boudakian.