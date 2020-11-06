 
 

Abby Lee Miller Shares She Now Can Walk '150 Feet' Following Burkitt's Lymphoma Diagnosis

Abby Lee Miller Shares She Now Can Walk '150 Feet' Following Burkitt's Lymphoma Diagnosis
WENN/FayesVision
Celebrity

The former 'Dance Moms' star has opened up about her current condition, as her doctor claims that the TV star is doing 'amazingly well' and back on her feet after undergoing a surgery recently.

  • Nov 6, 2020

AceShowbiz - Abby Lee Miller is on the mend. Having undergone another back surgery to help reduce pain and regain her mobility two years after being diagnosed with Burkitt's lymphoma, the former "Dance Moms" star revealed that she now can walk "150 feet."

Accompanied by her doctors Dr. Hooman Melamed and Dr. Christopher Boudakian, the 55-year-old opened up about her current condition to Extra TV. "She's really come a long way," Dr. Boudakian first stated. "It's really a testament to her strength and her will to get back on her feet… She is now able to stand from the chair and walk, what did you do, about 100, 150 feet?" In response, she shared, "150 feet today."

Miller's latest surgery was done by Dr. Melamed. When talking about the seven-hour operation, he explained, "Because she got all this chemo, her bone quality was not the best… I'm not going to lie; it was a very tough surgery to reconstruct, the nerve was extremely compressed, and you had to do a lot of lot of work, way more than you normally would."

  See also...

Though she is still struggling to gain back her walking ability, Miller revealed that she is looking forward to working again. "I have a scripted show and two reality shows in the works right now. I probably wasn't supposed to say that, but I don't care. I want to get back to working with children again and I'm doing a project with older kids actually, no moms," she divulged.

"I want to have more independence. I want to live my life. I want to be able to jump in the shower anytime I want, anytime I feel like it. That's a huge goal," the TV personality continued. "People see me sitting in the chair, and I'm in makeup and hair and, 'Oh, she's doing great.' They don't really see what goes on behind closed doors. It's rough. Very rough."

Miller was revealed to have been diagnosed with the form of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma in April 2018. She underwent a live-saving spinal surgery after being taken to the emergency room for "excruciating neck pain". Dr. Melamed explained to PEOPLE at the time, "If we didn't do something, she was going to die. Her blood pressure was bottoming out. She was not doing well."

Although she is now cancer-free, Miller has become a wheelchair-bound. After going under the knife, the dance teacher will need three to six months of intensive therapy "until she can ditch the wheelchair," per stated by Dr. Boudakian.

You can share this post!

Report: Harrison Ford and Mark Hamill Wanted Back for 'Star Wars' Franchise

Yaya Mayweather Reveals Gender of Her and NBA YoungBoy's Baby: It's a Boy!
Related Posts
Abby Lee Miller Deeply Regrets Her Words After 'Dance Moms' Alums Expose Her Racist Behavior

Abby Lee Miller Deeply Regrets Her Words After 'Dance Moms' Alums Expose Her Racist Behavior

Abby Lee Miller Shoots Down Breach of Contract Speculation as She Bids Goodbye to 'Dance Moms'

Abby Lee Miller Shoots Down Breach of Contract Speculation as She Bids Goodbye to 'Dance Moms'

American Airlines Is Sorry After Abby Lee Miller Blames Company for Wheelchair Fall

American Airlines Is Sorry After Abby Lee Miller Blames Company for Wheelchair Fall

Abby Lee Miller Is 'Grateful' as She Reveals She's Now Cancer Free

Abby Lee Miller Is 'Grateful' as She Reveals She's Now Cancer Free

Most Read
DaBaby Honors Late Brother on Instagram After Reported Suicide by Gunshot
Celebrity

DaBaby Honors Late Brother on Instagram After Reported Suicide by Gunshot

Melania Trump Trolled After Moving Truck Is Spotted at White House One Day After Election

Melania Trump Trolled After Moving Truck Is Spotted at White House One Day After Election

Katy Perry Dresses as 'I Voted' Sticker, Lizzo Gets Nude to Urge Fans to Vote

Katy Perry Dresses as 'I Voted' Sticker, Lizzo Gets Nude to Urge Fans to Vote

DaBaby Alludes to Late Brother's Mental Struggles as He Breaks Silence on Reported Suicide

DaBaby Alludes to Late Brother's Mental Struggles as He Breaks Silence on Reported Suicide

Keke Palmer Reacts to Fan Calling Her Boyfriend 'Colonizer'

Keke Palmer Reacts to Fan Calling Her Boyfriend 'Colonizer'

Erica Dixon Uncovers Father of Her Twins

Erica Dixon Uncovers Father of Her Twins

London Da Track's Baby Mama Insists Summer Walker Is Pregnant Despite Denial

London Da Track's Baby Mama Insists Summer Walker Is Pregnant Despite Denial

Erika Jayne Claims Decision to Divorce Tom Girardi After 21 Years of Marriage Was 'Not Taken Lightly

Erika Jayne Claims Decision to Divorce Tom Girardi After 21 Years of Marriage Was 'Not Taken Lightly

Lil Wayne Allegedly Dumped by GF Denise Bidot for Supporting Trump

Lil Wayne Allegedly Dumped by GF Denise Bidot for Supporting Trump

Offset Runs Into Troubles With Officials for Feeding Voters in Atlanta

Offset Runs Into Troubles With Officials for Feeding Voters in Atlanta

Erica Mena Splits From Safaree Samuels? He Tags Their House as 'Divorce Court'

Erica Mena Splits From Safaree Samuels? He Tags Their House as 'Divorce Court'

Addison Rae and Bryce Hall Spark Reunion Rumors With New PDA-Filled Pic

Addison Rae and Bryce Hall Spark Reunion Rumors With New PDA-Filled Pic

Kanye West Announces 2024 Presidential Run After Winning 57K Votes

Kanye West Announces 2024 Presidential Run After Winning 57K Votes