 
 

Dog the Bounty Hunter and Francie Frane Officially Married After Vowing to Honor Late Spouses in Vow

Dog the Bounty Hunter and Francie Frane Officially Married After Vowing to Honor Late Spouses in Vow
Instagram
Celebrity

Duane Chapman and his fiancee reportedly tied the knot on Thursday, September 2 in Colorado, two years after his wife Beth Chapman and her husband Bob died of cancer.

  • Sep 3, 2021

AceShowbiz - Duane Chapman is officially a married man again, two years after Beth Chapman died of cancer. The "Dog the Bounty Hunter" star reportedly tied the knot with his fiancee Francie Frane on Thursday, September 2 in Colorado.

Details of the nuptials, which were first confirmed by ET, are currently unknown, but the couple spoke to the news outlet on Tuesday ahead of their big day. They revealed that they would be writing their own vows and honoring their late spouses.

"We have been doing that all along," she said. "We have done that privately, and in our vows, we will be honoring them. We honor them all of the time. And so we will continue to do that throughout their lives. Throughout our life together, we will continue to do that. They will be a part of that always."

  See also...

Francie, who also lost her husband Bob to cancer six months before Beth died, also teased about her wedding dress. "It has more bling on it than I ever thought I would wear," she gushed. "It is really heavy."

Francie admitted that she and Duane don't have the same tastes in terms of wedding cake flavors and they would let it show on the wedding day. "So, he picked one part and I picked the other and we have several tiers of the cake and I don't like his part and he doesn't like mine," she explained with a laugh.

"The reception is going to be a fun party and right after the wedding, it is all in one place. And we are going to be dancing and having a blast with all of our friends and our family and everybody that wants to share all of this with us," she went on sharing. Duane then chimed in, "This is going to be the celebrity wedding of 2021, scoot over Blake Shelton."

You can share this post!

Kanye West Reportedly 'Regrets' His Behavior During Kim Kardashian Marriage Amid Cheating Rumors

Abby Lee Miller Enjoys Beach Trip in Wheelchair Amid Recovery From Back Surgery
Related Posts
Duane Chapman Admits to Having a 'Pass' to Use N-Word Amid Racist Accusation

Duane Chapman Admits to Having a 'Pass' to Use N-Word Amid Racist Accusation

Duane Chapman's Stepdaughter Arrested for Allegedly Assaulting Boyfriend

Duane Chapman's Stepdaughter Arrested for Allegedly Assaulting Boyfriend

Duane Chapman Applies for Marriage License Amid Family Feud

Duane Chapman Applies for Marriage License Amid Family Feud

Duane Chapman's Daughter Bonnie Accuses Him of Cheating After Being Cut From Wedding Guest List

Duane Chapman's Daughter Bonnie Accuses Him of Cheating After Being Cut From Wedding Guest List

Most Read
Kris Jenner Plans to Marry BF Corey Gamble in $2 Million Lavish Wedding
Celebrity

Kris Jenner Plans to Marry BF Corey Gamble in $2 Million Lavish Wedding

Dwayne Johnson Raves Over 'Way Cooler' Doppelganger

Dwayne Johnson Raves Over 'Way Cooler' Doppelganger

Adele Turns Heads in Miniskirt During Date Night With Rich Paul After Alleged 'Full-on-Fight'

Adele Turns Heads in Miniskirt During Date Night With Rich Paul After Alleged 'Full-on-Fight'

J.R. Smith Receives Support From Fans After Lamenting Rough Week of College

J.R. Smith Receives Support From Fans After Lamenting Rough Week of College

NeNe Leakes' Son Encourages Fans to 'Create Memories' With Loved Ones Amid Dad's Cancer Battle

NeNe Leakes' Son Encourages Fans to 'Create Memories' With Loved Ones Amid Dad's Cancer Battle

Ashley Judd Gets Rid of Crutches, Introduces Beau After Recovering From Rainforest Fall

Ashley Judd Gets Rid of Crutches, Introduces Beau After Recovering From Rainforest Fall

Pink Slammed by Teen YouTube Star Piper Rockelle Over Concerns She's Being Exploited by Mom

Pink Slammed by Teen YouTube Star Piper Rockelle Over Concerns She's Being Exploited by Mom

Bhad Bhabie Gets Candid About Her Plastic Surgery as She Plans to Enlarge Her 'A**'

Bhad Bhabie Gets Candid About Her Plastic Surgery as She Plans to Enlarge Her 'A**'

Cam Newton's Refusal to Get Vaccinated Reportedly Leads to Sudden Cut From the Patriots

Cam Newton's Refusal to Get Vaccinated Reportedly Leads to Sudden Cut From the Patriots

Cardi B Blasts Haters Justifying Mercedes Morr's Murder Because of Her Lifestyle

Cardi B Blasts Haters Justifying Mercedes Morr's Murder Because of Her Lifestyle

Falynn Pina Dubbed 'Sugar Momma' After Buying BF Jaylan Banks Brand New Car

Falynn Pina Dubbed 'Sugar Momma' After Buying BF Jaylan Banks Brand New Car

Keith Urban's Production Manager Dies After Getting Injured While Setting Up Stage for Country Star

Keith Urban's Production Manager Dies After Getting Injured While Setting Up Stage for Country Star

John Schneider Asks for Help After His Production Studio Got Hit by Hurricane Ida

John Schneider Asks for Help After His Production Studio Got Hit by Hurricane Ida