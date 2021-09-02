Zendaya Gets Flirty With Tom Holland After He Sends Sweet Birthday Tribute

Instagram Celebrity

After the Peter Parker depicter in 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' calls her 'My MJ' in a sweet post on her 25th birthday, the 'Euphoria' actress replies back with a red heart emoji.

AceShowbiz - Zendaya Coleman appears to further fuel speculations that she is dating Tom Holland. After the Peter Parker depicter in "Spider-Man: Far From Home" sent her a sweet birthday tribute, "The Greatest Showman" actress replied back with a flirty message.

On Wednesday, September 1, the "Chaos Walking" actor took to his Instagram account to mark Zendaya's 25th birthday. "My MJ, have the happiest of birthdays. Gimme a call when your up xxx," he wrote alongside a cozy mirror selfie of the two still in their Marvel costumes.

In the photo, the pair appear to be in a dressing room, with Zendaya leaning on Tom, who had cuts and bruises all over his face from an action scene in the film. A few hours later, Zendaya replied back to her rumored boyfriend, "Calling now," adding a red heart emoji. Many of their fans believed that the birthday post also served as their Instagram debut as a couple.

Prior to their Instagram sweet gestures, the rumored couple was caught attending their friend Josh Florez's wedding in Simi Valley, California together. In photos surfacing online, Zendaya and Tom could be seen cozying up to each other at the event.

In one image, Zendaya leaned her head against Tom's temple as they smiled with three friends surrounding them. Though they were not holding hands, the 25-year-old actor appeared to be holding onto the sleeve of his rumored girlfriend's dress. In another, Zendaya was photographed putting her arm around Tom as they smiled at the camera.

Zendaya and Tom were first linked romantically after filming 2017's "Spider-Man: Homecoming". Fast forward to July this year, the lovebirds were spotted locking lips in his car. In some photos, the English native could be seen tenderly holding his rumored girlfriend's face as they leaned in for a smooch. Several days later, the alleged couple was caught having dinner together at a Thai restaurant near Universal Studios in Los Angeles.