Britney Spears Avoids Criminal Charges Over Alleged Altercation With Ex-Housekeeper

Mathew Rosengart, an attorney for the 'Toxic' hitmaker, reacts to the outcome of the investigation by stating that they 'are glad the DA's Office has done the right thing.'

Sep 2, 2021

AceShowbiz - Britney Spears will not face criminal charges for an alleged altercation with her former housekeeper. The unnamed woman accused the singer of battery after they reportedly clashed over the treatment of the pop star's dogs.

Police officials passed the case on to the Ventura County District Attorney's Office, and now sources tell TMZ prosecutors have opted not to file criminal charges against Britney, based on "insufficient evidence that a crime had occurred."

Britney's attorney, Mathew Rosengart, tells the outlet, "As I have previously-stated, this was nothing more than sensationalized-tabloid fodder - an overblown 'he said, she said' regarding a cell phone. If this involved Jane Doe rather than Britney Spears it would not have been pursued or covered at all."

"Anyone can make an accusation but this should never have made it this far and we are glad the DA's Office has done the right thing. Sadly, it is apparent that some have learned nothing from the past, and we sincerely hope the media and others will be more respectful of Ms. Spears in the future."

Britney's now ex-longtime housekeeper claimed the singer slapped a phone out of her hands during a row about the pets. She called the cops and later filed a police report, prompting Ventura County Sheriff's Deputies to launch an investigation.

The "Toxic" hitmaker's lawyer, Matthew, called the allegations made by the ex-housekeeper "overblown, gossip nonsense." He went on to add, "It's an overblown cell phone incident. That's really all I can say."

The housekeeper drama came around one week after Britney's father, Jamie Spears, announced that he has agreed to step down as her co-conservator.