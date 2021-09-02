 
 

Britney Spears Avoids Criminal Charges Over Alleged Altercation With Ex-Housekeeper

Britney Spears Avoids Criminal Charges Over Alleged Altercation With Ex-Housekeeper
Instagram
Celebrity

Mathew Rosengart, an attorney for the 'Toxic' hitmaker, reacts to the outcome of the investigation by stating that they 'are glad the DA's Office has done the right thing.'

  • Sep 2, 2021

AceShowbiz - Britney Spears will not face criminal charges for an alleged altercation with her former housekeeper. The unnamed woman accused the singer of battery after they reportedly clashed over the treatment of the pop star's dogs.

Police officials passed the case on to the Ventura County District Attorney's Office, and now sources tell TMZ prosecutors have opted not to file criminal charges against Britney, based on "insufficient evidence that a crime had occurred."

Britney's attorney, Mathew Rosengart, tells the outlet, "As I have previously-stated, this was nothing more than sensationalized-tabloid fodder - an overblown 'he said, she said' regarding a cell phone. If this involved Jane Doe rather than Britney Spears it would not have been pursued or covered at all."

  See also...

"Anyone can make an accusation but this should never have made it this far and we are glad the DA's Office has done the right thing. Sadly, it is apparent that some have learned nothing from the past, and we sincerely hope the media and others will be more respectful of Ms. Spears in the future."

Britney's now ex-longtime housekeeper claimed the singer slapped a phone out of her hands during a row about the pets. She called the cops and later filed a police report, prompting Ventura County Sheriff's Deputies to launch an investigation.

The "Toxic" hitmaker's lawyer, Matthew, called the allegations made by the ex-housekeeper "overblown, gossip nonsense." He went on to add, "It's an overblown cell phone incident. That's really all I can say."

The housekeeper drama came around one week after Britney's father, Jamie Spears, announced that he has agreed to step down as her co-conservator.

You can share this post!

Zendaya Gets Flirty With Tom Holland After He Sends Sweet Birthday Tribute

GQ Men of the Year Awards 2021: Paul Bettany and Sacha Baron Cohen Among Big Winners
Related Posts
Britney Spears' Lawyer Accuses Her Father of Extortion for Stalling Resignation as Conservator

Britney Spears' Lawyer Accuses Her Father of Extortion for Stalling Resignation as Conservator

Britney Spears' Ex-Husband Claims He Suffers From 'Mild PTSD' After Airport Arrest

Britney Spears' Ex-Husband Claims He Suffers From 'Mild PTSD' After Airport Arrest

Britney Spears' Ex-Husband Busted at Nashville Airport Months After DUI Arrest

Britney Spears' Ex-Husband Busted at Nashville Airport Months After DUI Arrest

Britney Spears' Battery Case With Housekeeper Taken Over by District Attorney

Britney Spears' Battery Case With Housekeeper Taken Over by District Attorney

Most Read
IG Model Mercedes Morr Dead at 33 Reportedly in Homicide
Celebrity

IG Model Mercedes Morr Dead at 33 Reportedly in Homicide

Jake Paul Announces Retirement From Boxing After Tyron Woodley Suspects He Didn't Fight 'Clean'

Jake Paul Announces Retirement From Boxing After Tyron Woodley Suspects He Didn't Fight 'Clean'

Dwayne Johnson Raves Over 'Way Cooler' Doppelganger

Dwayne Johnson Raves Over 'Way Cooler' Doppelganger

Kris Jenner Plans to Marry BF Corey Gamble in $2 Million Lavish Wedding

Kris Jenner Plans to Marry BF Corey Gamble in $2 Million Lavish Wedding

Kendall Jenner Meets Devin Booker's Great Grandma, People Say She Looks 'Uncomfortable'

Kendall Jenner Meets Devin Booker's Great Grandma, People Say She Looks 'Uncomfortable'

Adele Turns Heads in Miniskirt During Date Night With Rich Paul After Alleged 'Full-on-Fight'

Adele Turns Heads in Miniskirt During Date Night With Rich Paul After Alleged 'Full-on-Fight'

50 Cent Fires Back at Haters Commenting on His Weight Loss for 'All Things Fall Apart'

50 Cent Fires Back at Haters Commenting on His Weight Loss for 'All Things Fall Apart'

J.R. Smith Receives Support From Fans After Lamenting Rough Week of College

J.R. Smith Receives Support From Fans After Lamenting Rough Week of College

Patrick Mahomes' Fiancee Brittany Matthews Thanks Him for 'So Dang Special' Birthday Party

Patrick Mahomes' Fiancee Brittany Matthews Thanks Him for 'So Dang Special' Birthday Party

Death of IG Model Mercedes Morr Probed Into as Murder-Suicide, Police Say

Death of IG Model Mercedes Morr Probed Into as Murder-Suicide, Police Say

Pink Slammed by Teen YouTube Star Piper Rockelle Over Concerns She's Being Exploited by Mom

Pink Slammed by Teen YouTube Star Piper Rockelle Over Concerns She's Being Exploited by Mom

Bhad Bhabie Gets Candid About Her Plastic Surgery as She Plans to Enlarge Her 'A**'

Bhad Bhabie Gets Candid About Her Plastic Surgery as She Plans to Enlarge Her 'A**'

Chris Brown Calls Kanye West 'Whole H*e' in Now-Deleted Post

Chris Brown Calls Kanye West 'Whole H*e' in Now-Deleted Post