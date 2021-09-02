Lil Nas X Accepts Kid Cudi's Collaboration Offer as Black Male Artists 'Don't Wanna Work With' Him

WENN/Avalon Music

The 'Montero' artist, whose album will feature collaborations with Megan Thee Stallion, Elton John, Jack Harlow, Doja Cat and Miley Cyrus, was previously criticized by a fan over the lack of black male guest artists.

AceShowbiz - Lil Nas X might collaborate with Kid Cudi in the future. The "Montero (Call Me by Your Name)" singer just accepted the latter's collaboration offer after the openly-gay rapper claimed that many black male artists "don't wanna work" with him.

Nas X brought up the claim via Twitter on Wednesday, September 1. After revealing a track list for his album "Montero", which will feature collaborations with Elton John, Megan Thee Stallion, Jack Harlow, Doja Cat and Miley Cyrus, he was criticized by a fan over the lack of black male guest artists.

"Lil Nas X's album has no black male guest lol. Just women & white men. No agenda tho," so read a tweet from the individual. Having caught wind of the post, the MC replied, "Maybe a lot of them just don't wanna work with me," hinting at the homophobia that exists in the hip-hop world.

Nas X's revelation didn't go unnoticed by Cudi, who quote-tweeted the former's post and said, "N***a ill work w u and frolic in rose gardens w u singin about my pain." Hours later, the "Old Town Road" hitmaker responded, "u heard it here, first everybody, kid cudi x lil nas for montero deluxe."

"Im there. Say less," the "Man on the Moon" spitter later pointed out, before adding, "lets have our boys @takeadaytrip set it up!" The songwriting duo then joined in by noting, "Turn on the synths @DotDaGenius It's happening."

There have been several rappers who spoke out against Nas X. One in particular was Boosie Badazz (Lil Boosie) who threatened to "beat his a**" while defending DaBaby over his homphobic remarks at the latter's Rolling Loud Festival performance in Miami.

"Everybody not with their nephew sucking d**k. Everybody not with that s**t. You just can't just put that s**t on everybody and expect it to be cool," Boosie raged at that time. "[Lil Nas X] say he wanna perform naked onstage for charity. You don't f**k with him like you f**k with DaBaby."

"You know, be even-sided, man, be even-sided. You don't feel that disrespect? Going [to] dance naked? You don't think that's disrespect in front of boys who tryna be straight? It's totally disrespect," Boosie further argued. "If I'm at an awards [show] and he go up there naked, I'ma drag his a** offstage and beat his a**... You let a n***a dance naked in front your children, you a motherf**kin' crazy motherf**ker--or you like d**k too."