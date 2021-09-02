 
 

Lil Nas X Accepts Kid Cudi's Collaboration Offer as Black Male Artists 'Don't Wanna Work With' Him

The 'Montero' artist, whose album will feature collaborations with Megan Thee Stallion, Elton John, Jack Harlow, Doja Cat and Miley Cyrus, was previously criticized by a fan over the lack of black male guest artists.

  • Sep 2, 2021

AceShowbiz - Lil Nas X might collaborate with Kid Cudi in the future. The "Montero (Call Me by Your Name)" singer just accepted the latter's collaboration offer after the openly-gay rapper claimed that many black male artists "don't wanna work" with him.

Nas X brought up the claim via Twitter on Wednesday, September 1. After revealing a track list for his album "Montero", which will feature collaborations with Elton John, Megan Thee Stallion, Jack Harlow, Doja Cat and Miley Cyrus, he was criticized by a fan over the lack of black male guest artists.

"Lil Nas X's album has no black male guest lol. Just women & white men. No agenda tho," so read a tweet from the individual. Having caught wind of the post, the MC replied, "Maybe a lot of them just don't wanna work with me," hinting at the homophobia that exists in the hip-hop world.

Nas X's revelation didn't go unnoticed by Cudi, who quote-tweeted the former's post and said, "N***a ill work w u and frolic in rose gardens w u singin about my pain." Hours later, the "Old Town Road" hitmaker responded, "u heard it here, first everybody, kid cudi x lil nas for montero deluxe."

"Im there. Say less," the "Man on the Moon" spitter later pointed out, before adding, "lets have our boys @takeadaytrip set it up!" The songwriting duo then joined in by noting, "Turn on the synths @DotDaGenius It's happening."

There have been several rappers who spoke out against Nas X. One in particular was Boosie Badazz (Lil Boosie) who threatened to "beat his a**" while defending DaBaby over his homphobic remarks at the latter's Rolling Loud Festival performance in Miami.

"Everybody not with their nephew sucking d**k. Everybody not with that s**t. You just can't just put that s**t on everybody and expect it to be cool," Boosie raged at that time. "[Lil Nas X] say he wanna perform naked onstage for charity. You don't f**k with him like you f**k with DaBaby."

"You know, be even-sided, man, be even-sided. You don't feel that disrespect? Going [to] dance naked? You don't think that's disrespect in front of boys who tryna be straight? It's totally disrespect," Boosie further argued. "If I'm at an awards [show] and he go up there naked, I'ma drag his a** offstage and beat his a**... You let a n***a dance naked in front your children, you a motherf**kin' crazy motherf**ker--or you like d**k too."

