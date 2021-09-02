 
 

Demi Lovato Slid Into Emily Hampshire's DMs and Asked Her Out on Date

Demi Lovato Slid Into Emily Hampshire's DMs and Asked Her Out on Date
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'Sorry Not Sorry' singer found the 'Schitt's Creek' actress attractive and wanted to date her as the former Disney darling shot her shot through direct messages on social media.

  • Sep 2, 2021

AceShowbiz - Demi Lovato once "slid" into "Schitt's Creek" actress Emily Hampshire's direct messages to ask her out.

On Wednesday's (01Sep21) episode of the "4D With Demi Lovato" podcast, Emily, who played Stevie Budd on the award-winning sitcom, recalled the time the pop star made it clear she found her "attractive."

"You slid in my DMs (direct messages) and you said, 'Hey, I like you on the show. We should kick it sometime,' " Emily shared.

"And then you said, below it, 'And by kick it, I mean go on a date. I find you attractive.' You made it clear it was a date. And I loved that because sometimes that's confusing. I'm decades older than you, so 'kick it,' I was looking (that term) up."

The 40-year-old Canadian actress is only 11 years older than Lovato, 29, but that didn't stop the "Sorry Not Sorry" singer from jokingly comparing the prospective couple with "American Horror Story" star Sarah Paulson, 46, and her much older partner, "Two and a Half Men" actress Holland Taylor, 78.

  See also...

"You also said, 'Think of Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor.' And then right after you were like, 'I don't mean you're the Holland Taylor!' " Hampshire laughed.

"I thought it was the funniest thing in the whole world because I was a Holland Taylor in that situation. Proud to be."

Lovato explained the comparison was not intended as an insult to the famous couple because she's a big fan.

"No! No! I just love them together, I really do," she noted.

And though Demi and Emily did not find romance, they have become pals.

"You're a dope friend! And I'm happy we became friends," Emily added.

You can share this post!

NeNe Leakes Mourning Death of Cancer-Stricken Husband

Brad Pitt Seeks to Reinstate Disqualified Judge in Child Custody Battle With Angelina Jolie
Related Posts
Demi Lovato and Olly Alexander Among Winners at 2021 British LGBT Awards

Demi Lovato and Olly Alexander Among Winners at 2021 British LGBT Awards

Demi Lovato Smokes Weed on Instagram After Announcing They're 'California Sober'

Demi Lovato Smokes Weed on Instagram After Announcing They're 'California Sober'

Demi Lovato 'Happy' to Release 'Melon Cake' Music Video on Their 29th Birthday

Demi Lovato 'Happy' to Release 'Melon Cake' Music Video on Their 29th Birthday

Demi Lovato Weighs In on Exploration of Their Gender Identity: It's a Journey Forever

Demi Lovato Weighs In on Exploration of Their Gender Identity: It's a Journey Forever

Most Read
IG Model Mercedes Morr Dead at 33 Reportedly in Homicide
Celebrity

IG Model Mercedes Morr Dead at 33 Reportedly in Homicide

Jennifer Lopez Accidentally Leaves Price Tag on Her Regal Outfit at Dolce and Gabbana Show

Jennifer Lopez Accidentally Leaves Price Tag on Her Regal Outfit at Dolce and Gabbana Show

Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley's Boxing Match Called 'Rigged' After the YouTuber's Shocking Win

Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley's Boxing Match Called 'Rigged' After the YouTuber's Shocking Win

Jake Paul Announces Retirement From Boxing After Tyron Woodley Suspects He Didn't Fight 'Clean'

Jake Paul Announces Retirement From Boxing After Tyron Woodley Suspects He Didn't Fight 'Clean'

Kendall Jenner Meets Devin Booker's Great Grandma, People Say She Looks 'Uncomfortable'

Kendall Jenner Meets Devin Booker's Great Grandma, People Say She Looks 'Uncomfortable'

Kris Jenner Plans to Marry BF Corey Gamble in $2 Million Lavish Wedding

Kris Jenner Plans to Marry BF Corey Gamble in $2 Million Lavish Wedding

Adele Turns Heads in Miniskirt During Date Night With Rich Paul After Alleged 'Full-on-Fight'

Adele Turns Heads in Miniskirt During Date Night With Rich Paul After Alleged 'Full-on-Fight'

Dwayne Johnson Raves Over 'Way Cooler' Doppelganger

Dwayne Johnson Raves Over 'Way Cooler' Doppelganger

50 Cent Fires Back at Haters Commenting on His Weight Loss for 'All Things Fall Apart'

50 Cent Fires Back at Haters Commenting on His Weight Loss for 'All Things Fall Apart'

J.R. Smith Receives Support From Fans After Lamenting Rough Week of College

J.R. Smith Receives Support From Fans After Lamenting Rough Week of College

Patrick Mahomes' Fiancee Brittany Matthews Thanks Him for 'So Dang Special' Birthday Party

Patrick Mahomes' Fiancee Brittany Matthews Thanks Him for 'So Dang Special' Birthday Party

SpotemGottem Wanted by Police for Allegedly Bragging About Murder

SpotemGottem Wanted by Police for Allegedly Bragging About Murder

Death of IG Model Mercedes Morr Probed Into as Murder-Suicide, Police Say

Death of IG Model Mercedes Morr Probed Into as Murder-Suicide, Police Say