Demi Lovato Slid Into Emily Hampshire's DMs and Asked Her Out on Date

The 'Sorry Not Sorry' singer found the 'Schitt's Creek' actress attractive and wanted to date her as the former Disney darling shot her shot through direct messages on social media.

Sep 2, 2021

AceShowbiz - Demi Lovato once "slid" into "Schitt's Creek" actress Emily Hampshire's direct messages to ask her out.

On Wednesday's (01Sep21) episode of the "4D With Demi Lovato" podcast, Emily, who played Stevie Budd on the award-winning sitcom, recalled the time the pop star made it clear she found her "attractive."

"You slid in my DMs (direct messages) and you said, 'Hey, I like you on the show. We should kick it sometime,' " Emily shared.

"And then you said, below it, 'And by kick it, I mean go on a date. I find you attractive.' You made it clear it was a date. And I loved that because sometimes that's confusing. I'm decades older than you, so 'kick it,' I was looking (that term) up."

The 40-year-old Canadian actress is only 11 years older than Lovato, 29, but that didn't stop the "Sorry Not Sorry" singer from jokingly comparing the prospective couple with "American Horror Story" star Sarah Paulson, 46, and her much older partner, "Two and a Half Men" actress Holland Taylor, 78.

"You also said, 'Think of Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor.' And then right after you were like, 'I don't mean you're the Holland Taylor!' " Hampshire laughed.

"I thought it was the funniest thing in the whole world because I was a Holland Taylor in that situation. Proud to be."

Lovato explained the comparison was not intended as an insult to the famous couple because she's a big fan.

"No! No! I just love them together, I really do," she noted.

And though Demi and Emily did not find romance, they have become pals.

"You're a dope friend! And I'm happy we became friends," Emily added.