NeNe Leakes Mourning Death of Cancer-Stricken Husband

WENN Celebrity

Condolences and prayers are sent to the former 'Real Housewives of Atlanta' star and her family as they are grieving following the death of their patriarch Gregg Leakes.

Sep 2, 2021

AceShowbiz - U.S. reality TV regular and former "Glee" star NeNe Leakes is mourning the death of her husband.

Gregg Leakes lost his battle with cancer on Wednesday (01Sep21), aged 66.

"Today the Leakes family is in deep pain with a broken heart," a family representative says in a statement. "After a long battle with cancer, Gregg Leakes has passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by all of his children, very close loved ones and wife Nene Leakes."

"We ask that you pray for peace and strength over their family & allow them to mourn in private during this very very difficult time."

NeNe told fans her husband was losing his health battle over the weekend.

The former "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" star wed Gregg in 1997 but they divorced in 2011, only to get back together and remarry in 2013.

Before Gregg's death, son Brentt took to social media to tell his online followers, "Spend time with your loved one every chance you get. Time is so f**king valuable dog. I can't express it. I'm learning the hard way watching my dad fight every day. Please go create memories with ya people."

Meanwhile, NeNe lashed out at fans who criticized her for not acknowledging a birthday celebration at Linnethia Lounge in Duluth, Georgia when she was at the venue.

"My husband is transitioning to the other side," she raged. "You don't know what we're dealing with right now."

"We walked in this lounge because we had to walk in this lounge because this is our business. So, when people approach and say, 'You're rude because you don't want to say happy birthday,' my husband is at home dying," she continued. "I don't want to say, 'Happy birthday.' "