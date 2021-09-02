 
 

Mark Hoppus Proudly Shows Newly-Grown Hair Amid Chemotherapy Following Cancer Diagnosis

The Blink-182 member rejoices as he shows his online devotees that his hair has started to grow back following his latest round of chemotherapy amid cancer battle.

AceShowbiz - Mark Hoppus' hair is starting to grow back following his fifth round of chemotherapy.

The Blink-182 star has been undergoing chemotherapy for Diffuse large B-cell lymphoma - an aggressive form of lymphoma - and after having his fifth bout of treatment, took to Instagram to update fans on his progress.

Sharing a picture of his scalp, Mark captioned the snap, "Hahaha. Look at this trash. This is the top of my head right now. This is what God sees when He looks down upon His work and despairs. Cancer-a** head trying to grow back some hair. Awww. Poor little head. Keep your chin up, fighter."

Despite the positive update regarding his hair growth, Mark admitted he's "feeling terrible this week" but is doing his utmost to "stay positive and count my blessings."

"I hope everyone is doing great, staying healthy, and being kind to each other," he concluded. "If anyone needs me, I'll be on the couch for the foreseeable future."

Diffuse large B-cell lymphoma is the most common type of non-Hodgkin lymphoma, with 18,000 cases reported every year, according to the Lymphoma Research Foundation. It targets white blood cells, deteriorating the body's immune system and its ability to fight infection.

Mark Hoppus performed for the first time in July since he has been undergoing chemotherapy following cancer diagnosis.

"Not only is this the first time that I've tried to play these songs in well over a year, this is the first time that I've felt well enough to play my bass since I was diagnosed," he told fans during a Twitch stream. "This is the first time I've picked up my bass in a few months, even."

