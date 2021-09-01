 
 

Jazmine Sullivan Trending on Twitter After Posting Fans' Secrets on Her IG Stories

After asking her followers to share 'a secret you'll never tell your partner,' the 'Bust Your Windows' songstress leaks them on her social media account with her comments.

  Sep 1, 2021

AceShowbiz - Jazmine Sullivan is apparently not so good at keeping a secret and some of her followers may have learnt it the hard way. The singer/songwriter has got people buzzing on Twitter after she revealed her fans' secrets on her Instagram Stories.

The 34-year-old first took to the photo-sharing platform to ask fans to tell her "a secret you'll never tell your partner." She apparently received many shocking responses and couldn't help sharing them with others, though she kept them anonymous.

Jazmine later reposted some of her fans' "secret" on her IG Stories along with her comments. "I watch a video of me and my ex sexing right before me and current bae do it so I get mine," one of her fans shared. The "Need U Bad" singer then advised the said fan to "delete. Erase. Unfollow. Whatever."

To another fan who spilled, "I know he cheated but I'm saving that info in case I get caught cheating," she said, "Can't decide if that’s a mess or brilliant." Another secret revealed, "We renting in a house I bought 4 years ago, he doesn't know he just deposits rent money every month."

After reading her Stories, many were left shocked by the confessions. Taking to Twitter to share their reactions, they have made Jazmine trending on the micro-blogging site.

"Yea Jazmine Sullivan IG story wild," one user reacted on the blue-bird app. Another tweeted, "Jazmine sullivan story got me dead af." A third remarked, "Whew, Jazmine Sullivan's IG story is chaotic."

Baffled, a fourth commenter said, "Jazmine Sullivan starting s**t on IG again." Someone commented, "Once again, Jazmine Sullivan's IG stories have shook me LOL. Wickednesss," while another had a good laugh about it, "Jazmine Sullivan stories be having me cracking up!" Someone else admitted, "Jazmine Sullivan's ig story legit has me scared of people like YALL not ashamed???? SO SICK."

