Lance Bass Hopes to Host 'The Bachelor' for LGBTQ Community

The openly-gay former NSYNC star is currently co-hosting spin-off 'Bachelor in Paradise', which premiered on ABC on August 16, alongside David Spade and Lil Jon.

Sep 1, 2021

AceShowbiz - Lance Bass wants to host an LGBTQ version of U.S. dating show "The Bachelor".

The openly-gay former NSYNC star is currently co-hosting spin-off "Bachelor in Paradise" and in a new interview with Variety he has offered up a new idea for franchise producers.

"If you want the most dramatic season ever, do an LGBT version," Lance said. "I think maybe it's the time for 'The Bachelor' to do a gay Bachelor. I think that would be so much fun. And I definitely know a host if you need it."

"I have not talked to anyone about that, but I would be so down."

Lance previously hosted dating series "Finding Prince Charming" in 2016, but the show was canceled after just one season."

"I don't know why they didn't do a second season of that," he told Variety.

Lance came out as gay back in 2006 in a People magazine cover story in 2006, years after NSYNC's last official appearance as a group. He revealed in a June interview that the reason why he didn't come out when he was still in the group was because it might affect the whole group.

"I knew, especially in the year 2000, that if anyone found out that I was gay, NSYNC's career would be completely over, and these guys would hate me for the rest of my life," he explained.

However, Lance shared that his former bandmates "are still so pissed that I wasn't able to tell them when we were still a group...they absolutely don't care about me being gay." He added, "The thing that pissed them off the most is they thought that we could've had so much more fun together at the height of NSYNC. I could've been my real self with them, and they wish they could've had that."