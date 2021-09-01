Camila Cabello Terrified When Shawn Mendes Talked in His Sleep for First Time

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Havana' singer discusses life amid pandemic and recalls her initial reaction when she discovered her boyfriend talked to her in his sleep for the first time.

AceShowbiz - Camila Cabello was left terrified when boyfriend Shawn Mendes talked to her in his sleep for the first time.

The singer appeared on "The Late Late Show with James Corden" on Monday night (30Aug21) and discussed how she and Shawn coped during the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdowns.

Admitting she stays up a "little bit longer" than Shawn, Camila laughed, "I would be like reading or something and he would just like start sleep talking and it would scare the s**t out of me because he would just be like, 'Baby. That. Feels. So. Good.' And then he would like go back to sleep."

Asked how she responded to the sleepy compliment, Camila giggled, "I was like, 'Thank you. I'm not doing anything right now, but thanks!' "

The former Fifth Harmony singer attended her first premiere as an actress on Monday night as she walked the purple carpet for "Cinderella" at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles.

She also spoke to Entertainment Tonight about how supportive her beau was for her during filming of the movie, which premieres on Amazon Prime Video on Friday (03Sep21).

"He surprised me the week of the ball and he saw me do one of the scenes," she gushed. "So he was there for the whole beginning of it, and was so supportive. I'm lucky I have some awesome people in my life."

The couple just celebrated their second anniversary in July. They congratulated each other with sweet messages. "Here's to more joy, more friendship, and more love [sic]," she toasted the occasion.