Naomi Campbell Gave Up 'Finding Soulmate' for Modeling Career

WENN/Avalon
The 51-year-old supermodel opens up on the one thing she sacrificed to further her modeling career, admitting her love life suffered due to her work ethic.

  • Sep 1, 2021

AceShowbiz - Naomi Campbell had to "sacrifice" finding a "soulmate" for the sake of her career.

The supermodel has never been married but was previously engaged to U2 bassist Adam Clayton and businessman Flavio Briatore.

She's been romantically linked with the likes of Leonardo DiCaprio, Usher, Robert De Niro, Skepta, and Liam Payne, but Naomi admits her personal life has suffered due to her dedication to her work.

Asked what she's sacrificed, she told The Cut, "I'd say the sacrifice is really finding that soulmate who will understand you. It's really like you feel if they look at you as if you're strong... you know, I'm strong, but I'm also sensitive. I know that in relationships I have to compromise."

Naomi - who announced in May (21) she had become a mother to a baby girl via surrogate - insisted she isn't alone, as she has a great support system.

"I'm not out here on my own," she smiled. "It's simple, and it's small. To be with your loved ones who just want to enjoy the quality time. I want my friends to flourish. You want to protect those you love."

"And most importantly, when I reach out to people, and I need help and understanding and guidance, it's important for me to remember to say 'Thank you.' "

"You never know when you may need that person to help you again or guide you."

And the Fashion For Relief founder finds comfort being out in the world as she feels travelling has "saved" her.

"I feel like travelling has saved my life in so many ways. I don't have a fear of the world. I see the world as an optimistic dream," she mused. "I am a global citizen."

