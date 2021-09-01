 
 

Russell Crowe's New Movie Halts Production After Covid-19 Outbreak on Set

The filming for the upcoming thriller 'Poker Face' has been put on hold following a confirmed positive Covid-19 test and a second possible case on the set.

  • Sep 1, 2021

AceShowbiz - Russell Crowe's thriller "Poker Face" has been shut down in Australia due to a COVID-19 outbreak.

Production on the movie had been taking place in and around Sydney, despite the city currently being in a local lockdown due to rising numbers of coronavirus cases, and was just six days away from wrapping.

However, following one confirmed COVID-19 case and a second which is currently under investigation, the set has been shut down.

Crowe announced the news on Twitter on Tuesday (31Aug21), writing, "Unfortunately 6 days from the end of our shoot on PokerFace we have had a confirmed positive COVID case amongst our crew and a second possible positive under further investigation by our PokerFace Covid team and NSWHealth."

"For the safety of cast and crew and the wider community, the production has been immediately paused and everyone instructed to isolate whilst the situation is looked into. We have followed strict protocols with cast and crew being tested 3 times a week for the past 11+ weeks."

He said the entire crew, "except for three individuals with medical exemptions," had been masked the whole time, adding, "We feel for the crew members involved, like all the people on this show they are both very committed team players and diligent in their approach to their work responsibilities."

"We also feel for the wider community going through these difficult times. We hope this situation will be confined and we can be back up and running very soon."

"Poker Face", also starring Liam Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky, features Crowe as a billionaire caught up in a risky card game.

