Britney Spears' Ex-Husband Busted at Nashville Airport Months After DUI Arrest

WENN/FayesVision Celebrity

Jason Allen Alexander, who was married to the 'Gimmer More' hitmaker for just 55 hours back in 2004, reportedly was taken into custody on a misdemeanor charge.

Aug 31, 2021

AceShowbiz - Britney Spears' first ex-husband had a run-in with the law yet again. Just months after he was busted for driving under the influence, Jason Allen Alexander was reportedly arrested by airport police in Nashville.

Jason was taken into custody on Sunday, August 29. According to Radar, he was booked on a misdemeanor charge that appeared to be listed as an air security violation.

The 39-year-old was said to have spent the night at the Davidson County Sheriff's Office. He, however, was released on Monday, August 30 after posting a $2,500 bond. He is set to make a court appearance on September 24.

Jason, who was married to Britney for just 55 hours back in 2004, was arrested on January 26 this year for DUI. It didn't take long for him to get his freedom back since he was released on the same day on a $2,500 bail.

Jason has since been slapped with three misdemeanor charges. They included charges of driving while intoxicated, unlawful use of drug paraphernalia and possession or casual exchange of a controlled substance.

The arrest, however, was not not his first. He was taken into police custody in July 2016 after his vehicle was pulled over by St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office. He was sentenced to two years of probation after entering a guilty plea.

Legal trouble aside, Jason recently spoke about how Britney's family intervened in their relationship. "They (the people managing Britney's affairs) told me if I would sign the contracts - the annulment - they would let me and Britney continue our relationship, and if we felt the same way in six months they would give us a proper marriage," he explained in a July episode of the "Toxic: The Britney Spears Story" podcast.

"So I had no reason to believe otherwise. I thought that's what the truth was," he added. "They were allowing Britney and I to still have phone communication. So we were talking every day and I still believed the story I was told, that they were going to let us continue to talk and then we would have this marriage, right, in the future if we felt the same way."