J.R. Smith Receives Support From Fans After Lamenting Rough Week of College

The former Cleveland Cavaliers player, who decided to go to college after a 16-year NBA career, admits on Twitter that he is 'disappointed' in himself in his first week of school.

Aug 31, 2021

AceShowbiz - Fans rallied behind J.R. Smith after he got candid about his college experience. The former Cleveland Cavaliers player, who decided to pursue a degree in liberal studies after a 16-year NBA career, has received support from fans as he admitted to having a rough week.

"So disappointed in myself this first week man," the 35-year-old athlete penned on Twitter. He then tried to motivate himself in another tweet, "No excuses."

In a follow-up post, Smith wrote, "Been up since 5am LA time working on my education assignments. One bad week will not spoil the semester." He continued, "Lace your boots up put your head up and go to work. #StuccInMyGrind."

Smith's fans have since showered him with outpouring support. One user commented, "1st semester tests your limits. Keep pushing!" Another added, "Yes 1st semester is always tricky, but you'll get the hang of it." A third then chimed in, "You got this JR Smith."

An individual joined in by noting, "You got this! It's a big adjustment!" Someone else said, "It's rough getting back into school/homework mode after so many years. Keep pushing!" A sixth person, meanwhile, wished him to have a "successful semester."

On Monday, August 30, Smith asked his followers whether he should join a fraternity. "Can someone explain to me why it would be a good idea to join a frat? To be honest it really don't make sense to me. I'm supposed to join a group and call them my brothers after they treat me like s**t and make me do stupid s**t? How does that work?" he jokingly asked.

Smith, who previously claimed that he "hated school growing up," is currently studying at North Carolina A&T. It has also been revealed that he will be part of the golf team at his college.