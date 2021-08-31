Tyga Caught Off Guard After Madina Milana Blasts Him Over OnlyFans Competitors Launch

WENN/Instagram Celebrity

The 'Growing Up Hip Hop: New York' star claims that the rapper, who will release his own platform Myystar, talks bad about her because she also made a similar site called My Exclusive Fans.

AceShowbiz - Tyga might not know who Madina Milana is, let alone talking bad about her. The rapper, who previously announced that he's launching OnlyFans competitor called Myystar, was caught off guard after the "Growing Up Hip Hop: New York" star blasted him on social media.

In a video shared on Instagram, Madina accused Tyga of trying to prevent her from releasing her own site, My Exclusive Fans. She argued in the clip, "Tyga, I know you're in the house... bored. But it's unconscionable to me that you think you could talk about me in the low and I'm not gonna find out? You think you could stop any one of my investors that I have paperwork signed with?"

In the caption, Madina wrote, "Really @tyga My fansite has you that shook, you out here talking bad about me." She added, "You could never stop my [moneybag emoji]. I don't even know you! There's enough for everybody to eat you didn't have to try and tear me down behind closed doors. I'm the only female that owns her own platform!!! I'm outing the power back in the hands of the woman [moneybag emojis]."

"I'm so tired of women being treated as the weakest link," the good friend of TV host Wendy Williams went on, before concluding her post by stating, "You a ##wannabepimp [a clown emoji]."

The footage didn't go unnoticed by Tyga after it was reposted by Hollywood Unlocked. However, instead of addressing the accusation, the "Ayy Macarena" spitter simply questioned, "Who is this?"

As for Madina, she apparently still wanted to get something off her chest. "Y'all do realize we know the same people right! He also tried to get into my server/ back end and I have Receipts! Nice try shawty!" she raged in the comment section.

The dispute came after Tyga, born Micheal Ray Nguyen-Stevenson, informed his fans that he's releasing Myystar. Sharing a video of him deleting his OnlyFans account, he declared, "Just deleted my Onlyfans, starting my own platform @myystar8 more futuristic , better quality & only 10% fee. Creators will also be able to make content of their choice! Apply now to be first to get a invite."