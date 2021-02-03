Britney Spears' Ex-Husband Faces 3 Misdemeanor Charges After January Arrest for DUI

Celebrity

Jason Allen Alexander, who was married to the 'Toxic' hitmaker for 55 hours in 2004, was released from Nashville jail on the same day of his arrest, and is scheduled for court appearance on April 30.

AceShowbiz - Britney Spears' ex-husband had another run in with the law. Jason Allen Alexander, who was married to the "Toxic" hitmaker for just 55 hours back in 2004, was slapped with three misdemeanor charges after hhe got arrested on January 26 in Nashville, Tennessee for driving under the influence.

The 39-year-old was booked for driving while intoxicated, unlawful use of drug paraphernalia and possession or casual exchange of a controlled substance. Said to be violating Tennessee's implied consent law by refusing to do a blood alcohol content test, he was held on a $2,500 bond, but was released from jail on the same day. He is now scheduled for court appearance on April 30.

This was not the first time Jason was taken to jail for DUI. Back in July 2016, he had his vehicle pulled over by St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office. He pleaded guilty to the offense and was sentenced to two years of probation, as reported by Radar Online.

One year prior to that, Jason served his time behind bars in San Francisco for four months after being charged with domestic abuse. He, per reported by Us Weekly, caused a "great bodily injury" to an unnamed woman he was dating.

Jason and Britney wed in Las Vegas in January 2004, but annulled their marriage 55 hours later. Despite the split, he attended a #FreeBritney protest in 2020 to support the singer in having her father, Jamie Spears, removed as the sole conservator overseeing her financial affairs and wellbeing.

During the gathering, Jason opened up about Britney's conservatorship to TMZ. "There was a reason for the conservatorship then for a short period. But 12 years later? Come on, man. It's ridiculous," he stated, before claiming that his ex wife's money has been "missing" and "being spent out of her control" by her father. He also stressed that it's "just time to put it to an end."