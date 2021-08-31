Bhad Bhabie Gets Candid About Her Plastic Surgery as She Plans to Enlarge Her 'A**'

WENN/Avalon Celebrity

The 'Hi Bich' raptress, whose real name is Danielle Bregoli, details some of the cosmetic procedures she has done after a fan asks her in her recent social media post.

Aug 31, 2021

AceShowbiz - Bhad Bhabie, whose real name is Danielle Bregoli, has gotten candid about going under the knife to enhance her look. When detailing some of the cosmetic procedures she has done, the "Hi Bich" raptress revealed that she plans to make her "a**" bigger.

On Sunday, August 29, the 18-year-old treated her Instagram followers to some mirror selfies that saw her rocking a black bikini. Alongside the snaps, she wrote, "Shaped like a p but ya man still want meeee."

Bhabie's post was then flooded with comments from many with one saying, "i need to know what surgery she got." Having caught wind of the reply, she explained, "Nothing has ever worked for me I've tried silicone shots and sculptra it don't stick and I don't think I got enough silicone."

The Florida native went on to elaborate, "But trust me when I do find something that will work you will know." She then divulged, "imma have a big a** bootyyyyy."

Bhabie previously denied getting any procedures done to enhance her face or body, attributing the changes in her appearance to her just getting older. In January 2020, she dropped evidence that she never got lip fillers.

At that time, she let out photos of herself between November and December 2019. She argued in the caption, "YOU FOOLISH CLOWNS CHECK THE DATES MY LIPS BEEN BIG THE MINUTE YALL SEE ME WEAR LIPLINER ITS OUUUUUU sHe GoT InJEctiONs."

Earlier this month, Bhabie called out her body-shamers who said she is too skinny and insecure about her body. At that time, she unveiled an Instagram photo that showed her stripping down to her gray undies next to a swimming pool.

In the accompaniment of the post, the Internet personality penned, "Y'all angry that I'm not insecure about my body being skinny and it shows." She continued, "BMI clearly states that someone who's 4 11 should b 86 - 105 lbs I'm 87 pounds so go suck 101 d**ks if you have a problem with someone else's body."