Van Jones Finds Kim Kardashian Dating Rumors 'Absurd'

Being hit with romance speculations involving the former 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star, CNN's political commentator admits that though 'it was flattering' for him, he believes 'it wasn't' for her.

Aug 31, 2021

AceShowbiz - Van Jones has set the record straight on dating rumors involving Kim Kardashian. In a new interview, CNN's political commentator admitted that he found the romance speculations "absurd."

At the reopening of Jay-Z's 40/40 Club Saturday, August 29, the 52-year-old political representative told Page Six, "I never made any comments about the rumors of me and Kim Kardashian dating as I found it absurd." He then admitted that he was flattered. However, he noted, "It was flattering for me, but it probably wasn't flattering for her."

Previously, Kim herself had denied the dating speculations during the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" reunion in June. At the time, the SKIMS founder confirmed to host Andy Cohen, "No, I'm not dating either one. Not Van Jones. Not Maluma."

Kim went on, "I've seen [Maluma] a few times, always in Miami. Such a nice guy. So nice." The 40-year-old star continued, "Van texted me and was like, 'This rumor has gotten me so many dates, so I owe you,' " and laughed.

Van was rumored to be dating Kim back in January amid speculations that the reality star was ready to end her marriage to her now-estranged husband Kanye West. It was unclear where the dating claims originated from, but the two met at Variety and Rolling Stone's Criminal Justice Reform Summit in 2018.

Kim and Kanye called it quits after almost seven years of marriage in February when she filed for divorce. They share four children, North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm, together. Amid reconciliation rumors between the exes, a source claimed that the mom of four is "considering" options to get back with the "Donda" artist.

"Kim and Kanye have a deep love for each other and many amazing memories and it's difficult to just let that all go," a source told Entertainment Tonight. "Kim's main focus and concern are her children and doing what is best for them and their family."

According to the informant, that means the reality star is "considering her options" with Kanye, but keeping her kids top of mind. "She is open to seeing where things go with Kanye and to see if they can work through their issues as a couple," the so-called inside source claimed.

On Kanye's part, the source told the publication that he "wants to get back with Kim and he has been trying to win her over again and reprove himself." The insider also noted that "Kim and Kanye plan to co-parent in a healthy way and will always maintain a supportive relationship" regardless of what will happen.