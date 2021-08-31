 
 

HGTV Star Carmeon Hamilton's Husband Dies in Motorcycle Accident

HGTV Star Carmeon Hamilton's Husband Dies in Motorcycle Accident
In an Instagram post on Sunday, the 2021 winner of HGTV's 'Design Star: Next Gen' revealed that the 'love of my life' died in a motorcycle accident one day earlier.

AceShowbiz - HGTV star Carmeon Hamilton mourns the death of her husband Marcus Hamilton. In an Instagram post on Sunday, August 29, the 2021 winner of HGTV's "Design Star: Next Gen" revealed that the "love of my life" died in a motorcycle accident one day earlier.

In the heartbreaking post, Carmeon wrote, "It is with deep sorrow and an eternally broken heart that I tell you that the love of my life, Marcus Hamilton, has passed away." She went on to detail, "I was alerted by MPD late last night that Marcus succumbed to his injuries from a motorcycle accident yesterday afternoon."

While she admitted that she is "no stranger to loss," Carmeon said this death "brings something beyond pain." She added, "Something I can't describe. I'm now missing a major part of myself and that void seems to grow more and more every second. I can't bring myself to figure out Davin's and my next step, because there shouldn't be a need for one."

Carmeon added, "I'm now missing a major part of myself and that void seems to grow more and more every second. But in the midst of this immense pain came a wave of support from the community of people that we've worked so hard to build. They are the only reason I have the strength and ability to put these words in writing."

Concluding her post, the TV star wrote, "Thank you all for being one of the best parts of our love story and loudly encouraging us to be the passionately flawed humans we were, living a life well lived. I only ask for grace and privacy as my family and I navigate this extraordinary loss. I love you peeps."

"Design Star: Next Gen" judge Lauren Makk commented on the post, showing support for Carmeon. "Carmeon, there are no words to tell you how deeply sorry we are for your loss," so she wrote, adding, "Please know we care sending you all our strength and courage during this unimaginable time." The official account for HGTV also wrote, "Sending love from the entire HGTV family."

