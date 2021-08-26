Bhad Bhabie Strips Down to Her Undies to Shut Down Body-Shamers

Instagram Celebrity

Firing back at the negative comments, the 'Hi Bich' raptress points out that her weight still falls in the proportional range for someone who is 4 ft. 11 inch tall, according to BMI.

AceShowbiz - Bhad Bhabie isn't taking some strangers' advice on how she should maintain her health. The Internet personality has clapped back at body-shamers who claimed that she is too skinny and insecure about her body because of it.

Proving that she has no issue with her body confidence, the 18-year-old responded to the hateful comments with a skin-baring picture. In the photo, the Boynton Beach native stripped down to her gray undies while she posed with her back to the camera, flashing an array of tattoos on her body.

In the caption, the raptress, who is also known as Danielle Bregoli, directly addressed the criticisms. "Y'all angry that I'm not insecure about my body being skinny and it shows [a face with tears of joy emoji]," she began, giving a backstory of why she posted the sexy image.

The former "Dr. Phil" star then pointed out that her weight still falls in the proportional range for someone who is 4 ft. 11 inch tall. "BMI clearly states that someone who's 4 11 should b 86 - 105 lbs I'm 87 pounds so go suck 101 d**ks if you have a problem with someone else's body," so she claimed.

Many of her followers soon came to her defense, with one writing in the comment section, "There's nothing wrong with being skinny. U r perfect. U don't need to explain yourself to anyone." Another raved, "Looking perfect right here . Not skinny at all got lots of cake." A third gushed, "DAMNNNNNNNN."

Someone else slammed the never-ending scrutiny over girls' body. "I don't understand this generation, everyone put a stigma that girls have to be skinny, then when girls are skinny we bash them like coi," the said person wrote in a lengthy comment. "Then we put another stigma on girls to be 'thick', rather if it's natural, from surgery or working out people start to fatshame."

The same person added, "No matter what we should start worrying about ourselves and our own well-being. Someone judging you for YOUR body shows that their insecure in their OWN skin. Keep loving yourself and know no matter how your body looks, no matter your curves to your BMI you're fkn beautiful and no one can take your self love away from you."