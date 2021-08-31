Erica Mena Called 'Tacky' for Calling Her Infant Baby 'Real Man'

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta' star seemingly wants to brag about her newborn baby while throwing shade at her estranged husband Safaree Samuels through her new Instagram post.

Aug 31, 2021

AceShowbiz - Erica Mena is a proud mom. The "Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta" star seemingly wanted to brag about her newborn baby while throwing shade at her estranged husband Safaree Samuels through her new Instagram post. However, fans could not help but feel weirded out over her wording.

In the Sunday, August 29 post, Erica shared a picture of her baby boy Legend taking a nap in the bed. Captioning the sweet picture, the reality TV star wrote, "I got a real man in my bed."

While the post was not ill-intended, the caption did raise some people's eyebrows as many deemed it inappropriate. "This is tacky," one person commented. "Girl he only 2 weeks or something. The things chicks say when they mad at the father," someone else said.

"Just let him be a baby Erica," another user wrote, while one other wondered, "But why she word it like that ?" Another comment read, "Real Man ?? This is called emotional incest . This is weird."

One person noted, "Mother's need to stop thinking their sons are their mans." Echoing the sentiment, another user wrote, "this how y'all be sounding when y'all say I asked God to send me a man that'll love me forever & he sent my son."

Erica has yet to comment on the backlash.

Earlier this month, Erica took to Instagram to introduce her baby boy in an adorable video. In the video, the newborn was seen chilling next to a faux pool in a white-yellow bathrobe. He looked more adorable once his mom put a pair of sunglasses and tiny slides on him.

"A LEGEND introduction. This is how you vacation Papi," Erica wrote in the caption. "Meet the man who made everything even better for me. My Legend - Shoot @weelovephotography - custom @versace EVERYTHING by @willowmintprops."

Erica and estranged husband Safaree Samuels, who are also parents to 1-year-old Safire Majesty Samuels, welcomed Legend on June 28. The former "Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood" star was the first to announce the baby's arrival. He shared on Instagram a picture of him holding the tot while he looked at him lovingly. He captioned it, "MR Straittt jr is here!!"