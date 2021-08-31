 
 

Erica Mena Called 'Tacky' for Calling Her Infant Baby 'Real Man'

Erica Mena Called 'Tacky' for Calling Her Infant Baby 'Real Man'
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta' star seemingly wants to brag about her newborn baby while throwing shade at her estranged husband Safaree Samuels through her new Instagram post.

  • Aug 31, 2021

AceShowbiz - Erica Mena is a proud mom. The "Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta" star seemingly wanted to brag about her newborn baby while throwing shade at her estranged husband Safaree Samuels through her new Instagram post. However, fans could not help but feel weirded out over her wording.

In the Sunday, August 29 post, Erica shared a picture of her baby boy Legend taking a nap in the bed. Captioning the sweet picture, the reality TV star wrote, "I got a real man in my bed."

While the post was not ill-intended, the caption did raise some people's eyebrows as many deemed it inappropriate. "This is tacky," one person commented. "Girl he only 2 weeks or something. The things chicks say when they mad at the father," someone else said.

"Just let him be a baby Erica," another user wrote, while one other wondered, "But why she word it like that ?" Another comment read, "Real Man ?? This is called emotional incest . This is weird."

  See also...

One person noted, "Mother's need to stop thinking their sons are their mans." Echoing the sentiment, another user wrote, "this how y'all be sounding when y'all say I asked God to send me a man that'll love me forever & he sent my son."

Erica has yet to comment on the backlash.

Earlier this month, Erica took to Instagram to introduce her baby boy in an adorable video. In the video, the newborn was seen chilling next to a faux pool in a white-yellow bathrobe. He looked more adorable once his mom put a pair of sunglasses and tiny slides on him.

"A LEGEND introduction. This is how you vacation Papi," Erica wrote in the caption. "Meet the man who made everything even better for me. My Legend - Shoot @weelovephotography - custom @versace EVERYTHING by @willowmintprops."

Erica and estranged husband Safaree Samuels, who are also parents to 1-year-old Safire Majesty Samuels, welcomed Legend on June 28. The former "Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood" star was the first to announce the baby's arrival. He shared on Instagram a picture of him holding the tot while he looked at him lovingly. He captioned it, "MR Straittt jr is here!!"

You can share this post!

Summer Walker Blasts Baby Daddy London On Da Track: 'Stop Threatening People'

Kylie Jenner Reportedly Planning to Confirm 2nd Pregnancy With Travis Scott Before 2021 Met Gala
Related Posts
Erica Mena Introduces Baby Legend With 'Vacation' Photo Shoot Nearly Two Months After His Birth

Erica Mena Introduces Baby Legend With 'Vacation' Photo Shoot Nearly Two Months After His Birth

Erica Mena Shares a Glimpse of Newborn While Safaree Samuels Hints He 'Won't Post' Their Baby Boy

Erica Mena Shares a Glimpse of Newborn While Safaree Samuels Hints He 'Won't Post' Their Baby Boy

Erica Mena Appears to Call Safaree Samuels a Liar for Accusing Her of Vandalism

Erica Mena Appears to Call Safaree Samuels a Liar for Accusing Her of Vandalism

Erica Mena Dragged After Being Caught Having Cyn Santana Hate Account

Erica Mena Dragged After Being Caught Having Cyn Santana Hate Account

Most Read
Beyonce 'Disappointed and Angry' After Wearing Tiffany Blood Diamond Without Being Told Its History
Celebrity

Beyonce 'Disappointed and Angry' After Wearing Tiffany Blood Diamond Without Being Told Its History

IG Model Mercedes Morr Dead at 33 Reportedly in Homicide

IG Model Mercedes Morr Dead at 33 Reportedly in Homicide

Rev. Jesse Jackson's Parkinson's Getting Worse, Wife Transferred to ICU Amid COVID Battle

Rev. Jesse Jackson's Parkinson's Getting Worse, Wife Transferred to ICU Amid COVID Battle

Jennifer Lopez Accidentally Leaves Price Tag on Her Regal Outfit at Dolce and Gabbana Show

Jennifer Lopez Accidentally Leaves Price Tag on Her Regal Outfit at Dolce and Gabbana Show

Orlando Bloom Shares Throwback Picture After Crushing His Spine in Three-Storey Fall

Orlando Bloom Shares Throwback Picture After Crushing His Spine in Three-Storey Fall

Farrah Abraham Trolled After Threatening to Sue Harvard Over Educational Abuse and Discrimination

Farrah Abraham Trolled After Threatening to Sue Harvard Over Educational Abuse and Discrimination

Duane Chapman Applies for Marriage License Amid Family Feud

Duane Chapman Applies for Marriage License Amid Family Feud

Alabama Cop's Uncanny Resemblance to Dwayne Johnson Makes Fans Give a Double Take

Alabama Cop's Uncanny Resemblance to Dwayne Johnson Makes Fans Give a Double Take

Queen Elizabeth's Helicopter Suffered Technical Issue on the Way to Pick Up Princess Anne

Queen Elizabeth's Helicopter Suffered Technical Issue on the Way to Pick Up Princess Anne

King Von Fans Convinced Baby Is His After Alleged BM Shares First Pics of Daughter

King Von Fans Convinced Baby Is His After Alleged BM Shares First Pics of Daughter

This Is Why Royal Family Was 'Quietly Pleased' Over Meghan Markle's Absence at Prince

This Is Why Royal Family Was 'Quietly Pleased' Over Meghan Markle's Absence at Prince

Former Child Actor Matthew Mindler Reported Missing From College

Former Child Actor Matthew Mindler Reported Missing From College

Bill Nighy and Anna Wintour Spark Romance Rumors After Dinner Date in Italy

Bill Nighy and Anna Wintour Spark Romance Rumors After Dinner Date in Italy