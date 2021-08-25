 
 

Erica Mena Introduces Baby Legend With 'Vacation' Photo Shoot Nearly Two Months After His Birth

When giving fans a look at her newborn son, the 'Love And Hip Hop: Atlanta' star and the mother of two gushes over the baby, saying he 'made everything even better' for her.

  • Aug 25, 2021

AceShowbiz - Erica Mena has finally given fans a look at her newborn son. Nearly two months after giving birth to baby Legend, the "Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta" star shared a clip of the infant's photo shoot while he enjoyed his "vacation."

In the footage posted on Instagram on Tuesday, August 24, Legend was seen chilling next to a faux pool in a white-yellow bathrobe. He looked more adorable once his mom put a pair of sunglasses and tiny slides on him.

"A LEGEND introduction. This is how you vacation Papi," so read the caption of the post. "Meet the man who made everything even better for me. My Legend - Shoot @weelovephotography - custom @versace EVERYTHING by @willowmintprops."

Erica's post has since been flooded with complimentary comments from her fans. One user raved, "Omggggggg the cutest ever! U are so blessed. Lol he's going to be a Heartbreaker so happy he's healthy and doing better. Enjoy ur babies and continue to take care of yourself!" Another added, "This is to darn cute, so in love." A third echoed, "Na this too cute lil man really chill."

Erica and estranged husband Safaree Samuels welcomed Legend on June 28. The "Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood" alum was the first to announce the baby's arrival. At that time, he shared on Instagram a picture of him holding the tot while he looked at him lovingly. He captioned it, "MR Straittt jr is here!!"

Aside from Legend, Safaree and Erica share 1-year-old daughter Safire Majesty Samuels. The estranged couple got married in New Jersey in October 2019 but called it quits in May this year. Erica filed for divorce from him on May 21.

Erica requested primary physical and joint legal custody of their daughter. She also demanded child support and "permanent exclusive use" of the home she shares with Safaree. The "Liar" rapper, however, shut down her request as he wanted joint custody.

