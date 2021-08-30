Kylie Jenner Reportedly Planning to Confirm 2nd Pregnancy With Travis Scott Before 2021 Met Gala

WENN/Avalon Celebrity

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' alum is said to be planning to announce that she is expecting her baby No. 2 with the 'Sicko Mode' hitmaker ahead of the star-studded event, which she will attend with her ex and Kendall Jenner.

Aug 30, 2021

AceShowbiz - Another report surrounding Kylie Jenner's second pregnancy has emerged. This time around, the former star of "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" was reportedly planning to confirm that she's expecting her baby No. 2 with Travis Scott (II) before the 2021 Met Gala.

"[Kylie] was planning to announce her pregnancy at the Met Gala before Page Six broke the news," an insider told Hollywood Life. The informant went on saying, "Now that the word is out, she is reportedly planning a major announcement ahead of the Gala." The source also spilled to the outlet that the 24-year-old reality star would be attending the star-studded Costume Institute Benefit with Travis and her big sister, Kendall Jenner.

Of Kylie and Travis' relationship, the so-called inside source claimed, "Kylie and Travis are not officially back together despite them expecting another baby together." However, the duo was said to still have a "very special bond" and an "intense connection." The insider added, "This has been something they have talked about for close to a year if not longer. She's wanted a second child for forever."

Recently, many of her fans believed that she's hinting she's pregnant with a boy after she posted new pictures of her daughter Stormi Webster. The Kylie Cosmetics founder shared a series of photos of the 3-year-old striking various poses.

In the images, Stormi donned a black "Space Jam" T-shirt, baggy white jeans and white-and-blue Nike sneakers. The little girl also wore with gold hoop earrings and a matching gold ring. In the caption, Kylie wrote, "favorite girl," with a blue emoji. The blue heart emoji led fans to believe that the makeup mogul was suggesting she is expecting a baby boy.

However, a source told The Sun that both Kylie and Travis "really don't know the sex yet." The insider further explained, "Kylie said she would be happy with either a boy or a girl. Travis feels the same but does want a boy that he wants named after both him and his dad, Jacques."