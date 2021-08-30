 
 

Kylie Jenner Reportedly Planning to Confirm 2nd Pregnancy With Travis Scott Before 2021 Met Gala

Kylie Jenner Reportedly Planning to Confirm 2nd Pregnancy With Travis Scott Before 2021 Met Gala
WENN/Avalon
Celebrity

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' alum is said to be planning to announce that she is expecting her baby No. 2 with the 'Sicko Mode' hitmaker ahead of the star-studded event, which she will attend with her ex and Kendall Jenner.

  • Aug 30, 2021

AceShowbiz - Another report surrounding Kylie Jenner's second pregnancy has emerged. This time around, the former star of "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" was reportedly planning to confirm that she's expecting her baby No. 2 with Travis Scott (II) before the 2021 Met Gala.

"[Kylie] was planning to announce her pregnancy at the Met Gala before Page Six broke the news," an insider told Hollywood Life. The informant went on saying, "Now that the word is out, she is reportedly planning a major announcement ahead of the Gala." The source also spilled to the outlet that the 24-year-old reality star would be attending the star-studded Costume Institute Benefit with Travis and her big sister, Kendall Jenner.

Of Kylie and Travis' relationship, the so-called inside source claimed, "Kylie and Travis are not officially back together despite them expecting another baby together." However, the duo was said to still have a "very special bond" and an "intense connection." The insider added, "This has been something they have talked about for close to a year if not longer. She's wanted a second child for forever."

  See also...

Recently, many of her fans believed that she's hinting she's pregnant with a boy after she posted new pictures of her daughter Stormi Webster. The Kylie Cosmetics founder shared a series of photos of the 3-year-old striking various poses.

In the images, Stormi donned a black "Space Jam" T-shirt, baggy white jeans and white-and-blue Nike sneakers. The little girl also wore with gold hoop earrings and a matching gold ring. In the caption, Kylie wrote, "favorite girl," with a blue emoji. The blue heart emoji led fans to believe that the makeup mogul was suggesting she is expecting a baby boy.

However, a source told The Sun that both Kylie and Travis "really don't know the sex yet." The insider further explained, "Kylie said she would be happy with either a boy or a girl. Travis feels the same but does want a boy that he wants named after both him and his dad, Jacques."

You can share this post!

50 Cent Fires Back at Haters Commenting on His Weight Loss for 'All Things Fall Apart'

Kanye West Finally Adds DaBaby on 'Donda' While Soulja Boy Calls Him 'Clown' for Dropping His Verse

Related Posts
Kylie Jenner May Be Dropping Hints About 2nd Baby's Sex

Kylie Jenner May Be Dropping Hints About 2nd Baby's Sex

Kylie Jenner Explains Why Travis Scott 'Surprised' Daughter Stormi With Her Very Own School Bus

Kylie Jenner Explains Why Travis Scott 'Surprised' Daughter Stormi With Her Very Own School Bus

Kylie Jenner Posts New Bikini Pic and Videos Amid Pregnancy Reports

Kylie Jenner Posts New Bikini Pic and Videos Amid Pregnancy Reports

Kylie Jenner's Daughter Stormi 'Excited' Over Having a Little Sister

Kylie Jenner's Daughter Stormi 'Excited' Over Having a Little Sister

Most Read
Beyonce 'Disappointed and Angry' After Wearing Tiffany Blood Diamond Without Being Told Its History
Celebrity

Beyonce 'Disappointed and Angry' After Wearing Tiffany Blood Diamond Without Being Told Its History

Amber Rose Says She's Finding Herself 'a Wife' After Being Cheated on by Ex AE

Amber Rose Says She's Finding Herself 'a Wife' After Being Cheated on by Ex AE

Rev. Jesse Jackson's Parkinson's Getting Worse, Wife Transferred to ICU Amid COVID Battle

Rev. Jesse Jackson's Parkinson's Getting Worse, Wife Transferred to ICU Amid COVID Battle

Orlando Bloom Shares Throwback Picture After Crushing His Spine in Three-Storey Fall

Orlando Bloom Shares Throwback Picture After Crushing His Spine in Three-Storey Fall

Keke Palmer's New BF Shares Loving Tribute on Her 28th Birthday With PDA-Filled Pics

Keke Palmer's New BF Shares Loving Tribute on Her 28th Birthday With PDA-Filled Pics

Fat Joe Defends Himself After Being Accused of Snitching by Cuban Link

Fat Joe Defends Himself After Being Accused of Snitching by Cuban Link

Farrah Abraham Trolled After Threatening to Sue Harvard Over Educational Abuse and Discrimination

Farrah Abraham Trolled After Threatening to Sue Harvard Over Educational Abuse and Discrimination

Duane Chapman Applies for Marriage License Amid Family Feud

Duane Chapman Applies for Marriage License Amid Family Feud

Alabama Cop's Uncanny Resemblance to Dwayne Johnson Makes Fans Give a Double Take

Alabama Cop's Uncanny Resemblance to Dwayne Johnson Makes Fans Give a Double Take

Catelynn Lowell Calls Out 'Thirsty Girls' Lusting Over Husband Tyler Baltierra's Sexy Pic

Catelynn Lowell Calls Out 'Thirsty Girls' Lusting Over Husband Tyler Baltierra's Sexy Pic

King Von Fans Convinced Baby Is His After Alleged BM Shares First Pics of Daughter

King Von Fans Convinced Baby Is His After Alleged BM Shares First Pics of Daughter

This Is Why Royal Family Was 'Quietly Pleased' Over Meghan Markle's Absence at Prince

This Is Why Royal Family Was 'Quietly Pleased' Over Meghan Markle's Absence at Prince

Former Child Actor Matthew Mindler Reported Missing From College

Former Child Actor Matthew Mindler Reported Missing From College