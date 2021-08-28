Duane Chapman Applies for Marriage License Amid Family Feud

Instagram Celebrity

After being accused of cheating on his late wife Beth Chapman by his stepdaughter Bonnie, the 'Dog the Bounty Hunter' star is seen filing for the license with his soon-to-be-wife Francie Frane at a court in Colorado.

AceShowbiz - Duane Chapman is moving forward with his plan to marry his fiancee Francie Frane. While the beef between him and his stepdaughters Bonnie Chapman and Cecily Chapman has yet to over, the "Dog the Bounty Hunter" star has been spotted filing for a marriage license.

The 68-year-old reality star and Francie filed for a marriage license at a court in Colorado on Friday, August 27, according to clerk records obtained by TMZ. He and his soon-to-be-wife will exchange their vows on September 2.

His court sighting came only a few days after his daughters Bonnie and Cecily revealed that they weren't invited to the wedding, while Duane and his late wife Beth Chapman's biological son Garry was invited. Of the reason why, Cecily believed that she and her younger sister "resemble" their mom "a lot."

"My only guess or idea would be that he's just not really on the same path as me and my sister. What I'm seeing personally is that my dad is having a hard time dealing with the fact that maybe he's not going to be able to replace my mom," Cecily explained during an interview with TMZ on August 23. "Maybe me and Bonne bring out a lot from my mom and that he sees our mom in us and I feel like that scares him."

In the meantime, Bonnie claimed Duane's fiancee Francie told her the reason she wasn't invited to the wedding is her participation in and support of Black Lives Matter protests with "The System". She shared in a lengthy Facebook post on August 24, "I'm sorry, but I can't defend my Dad's racism. When it comes to 'The System' on UnleashedTV, my father was fired by the platform for using racial and homophobic epithets."

Bonnie herself also accused her father of cheating on her mother. "[Duane] would cheat on my mom all the time, and I hated him every time he did it, but I forgave him for that because I wanted a relationship with my dad," she wrote. "I thought I had only one parent left. I was left with the racist and homophobic parents."

Of Beth, who was diagnosed with stage II throat cancer in 2017 and died in June 2019 at the age of 51, Bonnie said, "My mother was a shining light in the void. I can no longer watch someone diminish her light with his hatred." She further stressed that Duane had an affair with "a friend of [her] mom's" while her mom was hospitalized.

"My father has dishonored my mother in countless ways since her passing," Bonnie admitted. Though so, the 22-year-old went on noting that she "had forgiven [her] father after [her] mother's death for countless actions that [she] shouldn't have."

Upon learning about Bonnie's accusations, Duane responded via his representative as saying, "Bonnie's allegations are false and a misguided attempt to derail our wedding." He also stated, "I'm not perfect and have made some mistakes. I'm very appreciative of everyone who has spoken out on my behalf including my daughter Lyssa."