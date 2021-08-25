Duane Chapman's Daughter Bonnie Accuses Him of Cheating After Being Cut From Wedding Guest List

Instagram Celebrity

Bonnie also accuses his father of racism and homophobia, which the 'Dog the Bounty Hunter' star labels as 'misguided attempts to derail' his wedding to fiancee Francie Frane.

AceShowbiz - Duane Chapman's daughter Bonnie Chapman isn't done airing her family's dirty laundry. After claiming that she was cut from her dad's wedding guest list, the daughter of the "Dog the Bounty Hunter" star accused her father of cheating on her mother and his late wife Beth Chapman.

Bonnie spoke out against her father in a lengthy statement on her Facebook account on Tuesday, August 24. "[Duane] would cheat on my mom all the time, and I hated him every time he did it, but I forgave him for that because I wanted a relationship with my dad," she wrote, "I thought I had only one parent left. I was left with the racist and homophobic parents."

Of Beth, who was diagnosed with stage II throat cancer in 2017 and died in June 2019 at the age of 51, Bonnie said, "My mother was a shining light in the void. I can no longer watch someone diminish her light with his hatred." She further stressed that Duane had an affair with "a friend of [her] mom's" while her mom was hospitalized.

"I stand for what I believe in firmly, and I think my mother deserves the honor," Bonnie added. "My father has dishonored my mother in countless ways since her passing." Though so, the 22-year-old went on noting that she "had forgiven [her] father after [her] mother's death for countless actions that [she] shouldn't have."

In her statement, Bonnie claimed Duane's fiancee Francie Frane told her the reason she was not invited to the wedding is her participation in and support of Black Lives Matter protests with "The System". She then shared, "I'm sorry, but I can't defend my Dad's racism. When it comes to 'The System' on UnleashedTV, my father was fired by the platform for using racial and homophobic epithets." She added, "I have expressed time and time again my ever-growing disappointment in my father's progression into his old racist ways."

Upon learning about Bonnie's accusations, Duane responded via his representative as saying, "Bonnie's allegations are false and a misguided attempt to derail our wedding." He also stated, "I'm not perfect and have made some mistakes. I'm very appreciative of everyone who has spoken out on my behalf including my daughter Lyssa."

"Sadly, Bonnie and Cecily have been employed by disgruntled former associates with multiple felonies who want revenge at any cost and are attempting to tarnish my reputation," Duane continued in his statement. He then concluded, "Please pray for Bonnie and Cecily to be released from whatever hold these people have on them. Despite the sadness we feel at this rift in our family, Francie and I are looking forward to celebrating our wedding next week with the rest of our family and close friends."

Previously, Bonnie and her older sister Cecily Chapman revealed to TMZ that they weren't invited to Duane's upcoming wedding, which will be held in September. Of the reason why, Cecily believed that she and Bonnie "resemble" their late mom "a lot."

"My only guess or idea would be that he's just not really on the same path as me and my sister. What I'm seeing personally is that my dad is having a hard time dealing with the fact that maybe he's not going to be able to replace my mom," Cecily explained. "Maybe me and Bonne bring out a lot from my mom and that he sees our mom in us and I feel like that scares him."