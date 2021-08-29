Alabama Cop's Uncanny Resemblance to Dwayne Johnson Makes Fans Give a Double Take

Instagram Celebrity

Having used to be called 'The Rock and Vin Diesel's love child,' Lieutenant Eric Fields says, 'It's flattering, but it's also a little nerve-racking as far as what others expect.'

Aug 29, 2021

AceShowbiz - Dwayne "The Rock " Johnson may have found his twin in an Alabama cop. Morgan County Sheriff's Office has become a sort of local celebrity due to his uncanny resemblance to the wrestler-turned-actor.

The Morgan County Sheriff's Department recently posted about a Walmart employee who asked another officer if he could meet Eric. "This gentlemen recently ran into Sgt. Mason and informed him he wanted to meet our Deputy that people say looks like 'The Rock,' " so read the post. "Sgt. Mason passed that along and Lieutenant Fields was happy to swing by the Hartselle Walmart to see him. Tyler is one of their many hard workers and it was great to meet him and some of his coworkers!"

A TikTok user also shared two photos of the Patrol Lieutenant posing with fans which were earlier uploaded on Morgan County Sheriff's Department's official social media accounts. "People swear up and down it's him," the user said in the video. "This is insane… You cannot tell me that is not Mr. Dwayne."

Internet users have been gushing about the officer's resemblance to the "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle" star, which would make everyone give a double take. "Wow, I would have sworn he [was] the Rock!" one wrote on Facebook. Another quipped, "Nice try Morgan County Sheriff's Office, you guys got The Rock working there part time, don't you?"

In an interview with Fox affiliate WBRC, Eric shared how he feels being The Rock doppelganger. "It's always been a running joke of people saying I resemble the Rock or… Vin Diesel and I just go with it," he admitted, adding, "I've been called The Rock and Vin Diesel's love child."

"It's humorous. It's flattering. It could be worse people, I guess," the 37-year-old officer further gushed, before opening up about the minor downside. "I don't want to disappoint anybody," he said of the pressure. "I walk up one day and at a different angle, I don't know. It's flattering, but it's also a little nerve-racking as far as what others expect."

Eric confessed he'll sometimes do an impression of "Fast and Furious" actors Dwayne or Vin if asked. The officer said, "I just plan on being me. I'll cut up. I'm a big cut-up. If it comes up and somebody says that, I'll play along. I really couldn't be anybody but me. I'm just glad I could be part of someone's happiness and laughter."