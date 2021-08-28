 
 

Halsey: There Is No Girl Power in My New Album

Halsey: There Is No Girl Power in My New Album
Instagram
Music

The 'Without Me' singer talks about their next studio installment 'If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power' and sets the record straight on the speculations surrounding the album.

  • Aug 28, 2021

AceShowbiz - Halsey insists their new concept LP, "If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power", is not a "girl power" album.

The "Without Me" singer says how people expected them to make a collection of songs full of "girlishness" because they were pregnant while making it.

But from the off, they wanted to make clear that, "I'm not a woman," which is why the lead single is called "I Am Not a Woman, I'm a God".

Speaking to Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1, the pop star explained, "That juxtaposition was really intentional because I think there's this through-line as well of kind of archetypal femininity, you know what I mean? Which is why everyone's like, 'Oh, it's like this is a girl power album', and I'm like, 'No, it's not.' "

  See also...

"Also, not for nothing, but the lead single is I Am Not a Woman, I'm a God. It's not a girl power album. From Jump, I'm like, 'I'm not a woman,' you know what I mean? I'm not saying any of that."

"There's no girl power in this album. There's actually no... And that's another thing too, right? Being pregnant, writing this album, people are expecting girlishness, you know what I mean? And any time where I ever talk about womanhood, motherhood, femininity, I'm usually talking about it with a taste in my mouth, you know what I mean?"

"Like go be a big girl, a girl is a gun, all I can taste is the blood in my mouth... All those moments where I am touching on those things are like..."

"I think it probably can be experienced in that way, for some people, because the fact that I made it at all and the way that I made it is kind of like a girl power statement, but the record itself, I guess, it's not that. And so using those sweeter vocal performances were kind of essential."

You can share this post!

Princess Diana Statue to Be Opened for Public on Anniversary of Her Death

George MacKay Joins Rege-Jean Page as Contender for New James Bond
Related Posts
Halsey Opens Up on Feeling Ashamed During Pregnancy

Halsey Opens Up on Feeling Ashamed During Pregnancy

Halsey Turns Heads With Gothic Glam Look on First Red Carpet Appearance Since Giving Birth

Halsey Turns Heads With Gothic Glam Look on First Red Carpet Appearance Since Giving Birth

Halsey Defended by Fans After Being Blasted for Sharing New Breastfeeding Photo

Halsey Defended by Fans After Being Blasted for Sharing New Breastfeeding Photo

Halsey Applauded for Proudly Showing Off Postpartum Stretch Marks

Halsey Applauded for Proudly Showing Off Postpartum Stretch Marks

Most Read
Kanye West's Upcoming Chicago 'Donda' Listening Party Won't Require COVID-19 Vaccines or Test
Music

Kanye West's Upcoming Chicago 'Donda' Listening Party Won't Require COVID-19 Vaccines or Test

Barry Manilow to Give 'Harmony' Musical Its New York City Run in Spring 2022

Barry Manilow to Give 'Harmony' Musical Its New York City Run in Spring 2022

Adam Levine Praises Olivia Rodrigo for Introducing Older Acts to Younger Fans Amid Plagiarism Claim

Adam Levine Praises Olivia Rodrigo for Introducing Older Acts to Younger Fans Amid Plagiarism Claim

Drake Dominates 2021 Urban Music Awards With Four Nominations

Drake Dominates 2021 Urban Music Awards With Four Nominations

DaBaby Gives Shout-Out to Rolling Loud for Praising 'Whole Lotta Money' Freestyle Despite Scandal

DaBaby Gives Shout-Out to Rolling Loud for Praising 'Whole Lotta Money' Freestyle Despite Scandal

Megan Thee Stallion Boasts About Her Success on Her BTS 'Butter' Remix

Megan Thee Stallion Boasts About Her Success on Her BTS 'Butter' Remix

The Rolling Stones to Get On With U.S. Tour Despite Charlie Watts' Death

The Rolling Stones to Get On With U.S. Tour Despite Charlie Watts' Death

Boosie Badazz Says He Won't Be Wearing 'Corona Mask' at Boosie Bash

Boosie Badazz Says He Won't Be Wearing 'Corona Mask' at Boosie Bash

Lizzo Spills on NSFW Remark Cardi B Whispered to Her at 'Rumors' Cover Shoot

Lizzo Spills on NSFW Remark Cardi B Whispered to Her at 'Rumors' Cover Shoot

Future to Host Benefit Concert for Haiti Earthquake Relief Efforts

Future to Host Benefit Concert for Haiti Earthquake Relief Efforts

Lizzo Claims Drake Reached Out to Her After She Name-Dropped Him in Racy 'Rumors' Lyrics

Lizzo Claims Drake Reached Out to Her After She Name-Dropped Him in Racy 'Rumors' Lyrics

ABBA to Release New Music in Nearly Four Decades

ABBA to Release New Music in Nearly Four Decades

Paul Anka Looks Back at Time Michael Jackson Stole Recording of Their Planned Collaboration

Paul Anka Looks Back at Time Michael Jackson Stole Recording of Their Planned Collaboration