Halsey: There Is No Girl Power in My New Album

The 'Without Me' singer talks about their next studio installment 'If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power' and sets the record straight on the speculations surrounding the album.

Aug 28, 2021

AceShowbiz - Halsey insists their new concept LP, "If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power", is not a "girl power" album.

The "Without Me" singer says how people expected them to make a collection of songs full of "girlishness" because they were pregnant while making it.

But from the off, they wanted to make clear that, "I'm not a woman," which is why the lead single is called "I Am Not a Woman, I'm a God".

Speaking to Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1, the pop star explained, "That juxtaposition was really intentional because I think there's this through-line as well of kind of archetypal femininity, you know what I mean? Which is why everyone's like, 'Oh, it's like this is a girl power album', and I'm like, 'No, it's not.' "

"There's no girl power in this album. There's actually no... And that's another thing too, right? Being pregnant, writing this album, people are expecting girlishness, you know what I mean? And any time where I ever talk about womanhood, motherhood, femininity, I'm usually talking about it with a taste in my mouth, you know what I mean?"

"Like go be a big girl, a girl is a gun, all I can taste is the blood in my mouth... All those moments where I am touching on those things are like..."

"I think it probably can be experienced in that way, for some people, because the fact that I made it at all and the way that I made it is kind of like a girl power statement, but the record itself, I guess, it's not that. And so using those sweeter vocal performances were kind of essential."